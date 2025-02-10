WASHINGTON—Among U.S. markets, New York City and Nashville are projected to open the most hotel rooms in 2025, according to CoStar pipeline data.

Top Markets by Projected 2025 Room Openings

New York City (5,719 rooms) Nashville (2,849 rooms) San Diego (2,818 rooms) Dallas (2,749 rooms) Phoenix (2,483 rooms)

“The ongoing development in New York City is not surprising given the market’s status and its high performance in recent years,” said Isaac Collazo, senior director, analytics, STR. “With major sources of leisure and business travel, New York reported the highest occupancy level of any U.S. market in both 2023 and 2024. Though less rooms are in construction compared to 2023, there are more rooms in the planning and final planning stages, pointing to continued investment in the long term.

“Nashville is in a similar situation, with most rooms set to open across the Upper Midscale and Upscale classes this year. Unlike NYC, Nashville’s construction total is up from last year.”

U.S. Hotel Openings

2024: 721 hotels/73,682 rooms

2025 (projected): 953 hotels/108,366 rooms

2026 (projected): 1,865 hotels/198,319 rooms

“At the end of 2024, overall U.S. hotel construction activity was pretty muted with many projects remaining on the sidelines, as evidenced by the large gains in the planning stages,” said Collazo. “Restrictive capital and lending standards, along with high interest rates and construction costs, will keep construction volume well below the high seen in 2019 for some time. The United States is expected to open nearly 34,000 upper midscale rooms in 2025—the same segment that currently leads the in-construction room count.”