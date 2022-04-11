MeetingPackage Partners With Amadeus for Meetings and Events Sales

MeetingPackage announced a partnership with Amadeus to provide hotel customers the ability to automate and transform their meetings and events sales processes across direct and indirect channels. The integration will allow hoteliers to use MeetingPackage for their booking engine and to manage channel distribution strategies, all connected with Amadeus’ sales and event management platform.

The partnership delivers benefits to the meeting and event sales process. For hoteliers, it will support increased conversion of group business and operational processes as they provide meeting planners with a view of available function space that can be booked online. Meeting planners looking to book events on the MeetingPackage platform will be able to identify answers to their critical questions.

The Amadeus and MeetingPackage partnership offers hoteliers the ability to capture group business. The partnership lets hoteliers configure event packages including food and beverage, audio-visual equipment, and other services, which can be booked online by meeting planners right up to the day of arrival.

“We’re excited to partner with Amadeus on this new integration,” said Joonas Ahola, CEO and founder of MeetingPackage. “As hoteliers look for new ways to streamline and optimize their business processes for increased revenue, integration of technology solutions is critical. Providing an online booking capability for group and event business is a key component of hotel sales digitalization as manual processes have become unsustainable and meeting planners want to quickly confirm budget and availability before booking the business.”

“The meetings and event space has experienced significant change in the past few years as a result of COVID-19. As group business returns, hoteliers are looking to streamline processes. The ability to establish business rules to support booking smaller groups and events online, while enabling the hotel sales teams to focus on the higher revenue opportunities, will help a hotel efficiently grow its group business,” said Steve Parlin, vice president global partnerships, hospitality, Amadeus. “We’re pleased to partner with MeetingPackage and provide hoteliers with more opportunities to drive demand for group business while working more collaboratively with meeting planners on their clients’ event needs.”

MeetingPackage software is in use by venues in over 120 countries and it’s in the booking journey for many hotel chains. This partnership is a step towards MeetingPackage’s goal of connecting over 100,000 venues to instant booking by 2025.