Level Hotels & Furnished Suites to Open Three U.S. Properties in 2023

VANCOUVER, Canada—Level Hotels & Furnished Suites, known for its apartment-style accommodations and amenities, announced it will be expanding its portfolio with three new U.S. locations. Coming in 2023, Level Hotels & Furnished Suites will open up properties in Long Beach, Hollywood, and Chicago for extended stays of over 30 days.

In Spring 2023, Level Long Beach will open with 32 units ranging from 709 to 1,118 square feet. Guests will have the option of a one-bedroom or two-bedroom suite, all of which offer kitchen appliances and bathrooms with marble tile floors. In-suite amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies, in-room laundry, and walk-in closets. Additionally, all guests will have access to the hotel amenities, including a two-story gym, steam and sauna rooms, pet spa, Amazon lockers, and a theater room. The property is located within five minutes of Alamitos Beach and 25 minutes of LAX.

Level Fulton Market will make its debut later in Spring 2023. Guests will have the option to stay in a studio, one-, two-, or three-bedroom suites, ranging from 489 to 2,035 square feet. All kitchens will have Fulgot Milano and Blomberg appliances, and the bathrooms will have glass-encased showers and soaker tubs. Additionally, guests will use the on-site amenities, including the pet spa, fitness center, coworking lounge, and outdoor pool, all of which are within walking distance from some of Chicago’s dining destinations.

Lastly, in Summer 2023, Level will be opening its fourth Los Angeles property Hollywood. Guests will have the option of staying in a studio, one-, or two-bedroom suite, ranging from 504 to 1,018 square feet. All units will have in-suite laundry, kitchens with appliances, bathrooms, and walk-in closets. The Hollywood property will also include a fitness center, rooftop deck, outdoor pet run, and sports court.

Advertisement

With the opening of Level Fulton Market, Hollywood, and Long Beach, Level Hotels & Furnished Suites will have 12 properties across the United States and Canada.