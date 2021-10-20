HVMG Signs Management Agreements for Two Charlotte Hotels

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based private hotel management and investment company, announced that it has signed management agreements to immediately begin operations for two Charlotte hotels, the 105-room TownePlace Suites Charlotte Fort Mill and the 123-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Charlotte—Ballantyne. The two Charlotte hotels mark the ninth and tenth takeover in the past two months.

“As the hospitality industry continues its modest trajectory towards recovery, owners are looking for experienced operators with a proven track record of results during difficult operating environments,” said Robert Cole, president and CEO, HVMG. “Our team has weathered multiple cycles, uniquely positioning HVMG to be more proactive and more nimble than most. Our portfolio results during the pandemic consistently outpace the industry in such measures as Gross Operating Profit Per Available Room (GOPPAR) and Gross Operating Profit (GOP) margins as measured by STR data.”

TownePlace Suites Charlotte Fort Mill

The TownePlace Suites is less than five miles from the Ballantyne Corporate Park and adjacent to the Red Ventures headquarters. Hotel amenities include complimentary hot breakfast, an outdoor pool, patio seating around an outdoor fire pit and two Weber grills, fitness facility, meeting space, game room, guest laundry and lobby workspace area. Guestrooms provide fully equipped kitchens with a full-size oven, four top burners, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.

Advertisement

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Charlotte—Ballantyne

Situated proximate to Ballantyne Corporate Park, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites is located near Siemens, Premier Inc. and Accenture, as well as a short drive to uptown Charlotte. The hotel provides a complimentary Grab & Go Express Start breakfast, meeting room, business center, 24/7 fitness center, and outdoor pool. Guestrooms provide Simply Smart Bedding, WiFi connectivity, minifridge, and microwave.