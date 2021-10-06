HVMG Assumes Management of the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center

ATLANTA—Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based private hotel management and investment company, has assumed management of the 344-room Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center. Located in the northern Atlanta suburb of Dunwoody, the hotel recently completed a multi-million-dollar renovation to upgrade the hotel’s exterior, 18,000 square feet of meeting space, and guestrooms.

“From our headquarters to our portfolio of 12 local hotels, Atlanta is where our roots are; the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center is a perfect addition to the expanding operational role we play here,” said Robert Cole, president and CEO, HVMG. “As our hometown, Atlanta is intimately familiar to us, and the hotel will benefit from our managerial expertise. In addition to benefiting from shared best practices and economies of scale, we expect the hotel’s bottom line to improve dramatically following the implementation of our proprietary management and marketing systems.”

The Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center is surrounded by several major corporate headquarters and a short drive from the Atlanta International Airport. Nearby attractions include SunTrust Park (home of the Atlanta Braves), the Perimeter Mall, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium (home of the Atlanta United and Atlanta Falcons). The hotel provides a full-service fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, and nearly 18,000 square feet of meeting space. Guests may dine at The Greatroom, offering takes on classic favorites, such as braised pork belly arepas and Guinness-braised brisket sandwiches. Rooms are equipped with complimentary WiFi access and oversized work areas.