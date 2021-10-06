Hampton by Hilton Achieves Global Growth Milestones

MCLEAN, Virginia—For more than 35 years, Hampton by Hilton has been a leader in the upper mid-scale segment, implementing a growth strategy that has propelled the brand as the largest in Hilton’s portfolio. Hampton has the biggest global development pipeline, celebrated surpassing its 2,700th open property, debuted the world’s largest Hampton by Hilton in July, and most recently, welcomed its 200th property in China. By the end of the year, Hampton also will enter four new countries.

The brand welcomes guests at 2,715 hotels with 290,250 rooms across the globe. To illustrate the scale of the brand, if a guest stayed at a different hotel each night, it would take nearly eight years to visit every Hampton in the world. With a pipeline of nearly 800 properties with 106,000 rooms in development, once a guest completed that trip, it would also take them an additional two years to stay at every new Hampton scheduled to open during that time.

“Building on our track record of more than three decades of market leadership, innovation, and performance success, Hampton by Hilton is universally recognized among guests and franchisees alike for its high-quality, thoughtfully designed accommodations, award-winning service culture, and value-added amenities,” said Shruti Gandhi Buckley, global head, Hampton. “The brand’s relentless growth and industry-leadership are a testament to our valued partnerships with the many owners and developers who share our vision to position Hampton as a leading hospitality brand.”

Hampton currently spans 31 countries and territories, delivering a consistent and reliable experience everywhere travelers need and want to be. As the brand continues to increase in size and scale, Hampton is strengthening its global footprint in key regions.

Asia Pacific

Expansion in the Asia Pacific region is fueled by growth in China, where Hampton remains the fastest growing international hotel brand. The brand has opened nearly 30 properties in China in 2021 alone, and recently opened its 200th hotel in the country, just six years after the launch of the brand in market. With a pipeline of 350 hotels and more than 53,000 rooms in development, Hampton remains a choice for owners and developers in the region.

Caribbean and Latin America

Hampton’s growth in the Caribbean and Latin America region now features a supply of 56 hotels and a pipeline of 23 properties, including the newly opened Hampton by Hilton Aguascalientes Downtown in Mexico and the debut of Hampton by Hilton Grand Cayman, located steps from Seven Mile Beach. On the horizon, the brand anticipates its newest hotel in Chile, Hampton by Hilton Santiago Las Condes, to open in later this year.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Hampton experienced nearly 10 percent growth in Europe and Middle East since the end of Q1 2021, highlighted by the grand opening of the Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, the largest Hampton hotel in the world with 515 guestrooms. In total, the brand welcomed nine new properties in six countries between April 1 and July 31 and has a pipeline of 91 hotels and nearly 15,000 rooms in the region. Additional openings expected in the coming months include Hampton by Hilton Dublin Four Courts in Ireland, Hampton by Hilton Tashkent in Uzbekistan, and Hampton by Hilton Doha Old Town in Qatar. The first Hampton hotel in Africa, Hampton by Hilton Grayston Sandton in South Africa, is slated to open in 2023.

North America

Hampton offers among the largest supply of hotels in the United States and Canada with more than 2,300 hotels opened and a pipeline of more than 300 properties under development. With recent openings in nearly every market type, travelers in the continental United States, on average, are never more than 30 minutes away from a Hampton hotel.

The brand’s growth in North America is highlighted in the United States by the opening of Hampton Inn by Hilton Las Vegas Strip South and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Las Vegas Convention Center, and by a Canadian pipeline of 30 hotels, with Hampton Inn by Hilton Montreal Downtown and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Burlington both expected to open this fall.

The brand is part of Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 hotel brands.