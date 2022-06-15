ATLANTA—Hunter Hotel Advisors (HUNTER) announced the sale of the dual-branded Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites in downtown Columbia, South Carolina. CN Hotels sold the property to an institutional buyer for an undisclosed price. Mayank Patel, senior vice president of HUNTER, advised the seller.

“We trusted Mayank and HUNTER with this property given our longstanding relationship and history of successful transactions. Once again, Mayank and the team provided us with exceptional results. We thank Mayank and HUNTER for their continued dedication to their clients and the deal,” said Mitul Patel with CN Hotels.

The Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites provide 223 rooms in downtown Columbia, the second-largest city in South Carolina and an area with diverse demand generators. The property is steps away from the University of South Carolina, the state’s flagship university. The South Carolina State House is just four blocks away, allowing the property to capitalize on government travel. Built in 2019, the Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites provide amenities, including an indoor pool, fitness center, and onsite restaurant.

“We are very pleased by the completion of this transaction for our client. This premium development is further elevated by its strategic urban location in downtown Columbia which provides numerous leisure and corporate demand generators allowing the property to capitalize on sustained demand,” Mayank Patel said.