Yesterday, Howard Johnson by Wyndham today celebrated the brand’s RENEW design-refresh—its largest in more than 25 years—by opening a pop-up hotel guestroom made of candy in New York City. The two-day event, called “HoJo’s Sweet Escape” gives New Yorkers a “sweet-peek” at its new hotel rooms.

“Howard Johnson is one of those brands that is embedded in the hearts and minds of travelers young and old, the world over,” said Clem Bence, vice president of operations and brand leader for Howard Johnson. “Say ‘HoJo’ and people can’t help but to smile as they think back on the memories they’ve made with us over the decades. Our new look and feel seeks to celebrate our storied past while looking to the future with modern amenities, playful design and a re-imagined aesthetic that is distinctly Howard Johnson.”

Howard Johnson’s re-imagined guestrooms take their inspiration from classic mid-century modern design while adding contemporary and stylish accents that place an emphasis on connectivity—ideal for on-the-go travelers wanting to plug-in and re-charge. Design elements include a playful, marshmallow wall mirror; sleek vinyl upholstered headboards and custom abstract art showcasing the brand’s iconic gate lodge roofline. Guests will also find the brand’s signature colors, orange and turquoise, on display throughout the room.

Added Bence, “We wanted this design to do more than just please the eye, we wanted it to spark conversation and delight among our multi-generational guests, thoughtfully marrying the old with the new. The end result is a familiar, nostalgic experience that at the same time is both elevated and entirely new.”

Currently, more than 70 percent of Howard Johnson hotels across the U.S. and Canada have started or completed renovations in line with the new design package with the majority of hotels expected to have completed the refresh by the summer of 2020. Once they do, the brand estimates that Howard Johnson hotel owners will have invested a total of more than $40 million into elevating the on-property experience at more than 200 Howard Johnson hotels across the U.S. and Canada.