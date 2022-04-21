Hotel Marcel New Haven Set to Become First Net-Zero U.S. Hotel

NEW HAVEN—Hotel Marcel New Haven, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, will soon become what is believed will be the first net-zero hotel in the United States. The hotel will use renewable solar power sources on-site to generate the electricity needed for its common areas, restaurant, laundry, meeting rooms, and 165 guestrooms and suites.

Hotel Marcel New Haven will operate independent of fossil fuels, resulting in zero carbon emissions. It is also expected to be the first Passive House-certified hotel in the country and will be one of fewer than a dozen LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum-certified hotels in the country.

The hotel is the result of the vision of lead architect, developer, and owner Bruce Redman Becker, FAIA, LEED AP of Becker + Becker. He purchased the building, which originally opened in 1970 as the Armstrong Rubber Company Headquarters, and modernized it with sustainability as the key focus.

“We are all responsible for confronting the climate crisis, and that sense of obligation factored into every decision we made in creating Hotel Marcel New Haven,” said Becker. “The opening of this revolutionary hotel, which is giving new life to a New Haven landmark, is a momentous occasion for travelers, the industry, and the planet. Guests will be ensured a terrific hotel experience and can relax knowing that both they and the environment are being cared for during their stay.”

Listed on the State and National Register of Historic Places, the building, originally designed by Marcel Breuer, is a fitting destination for a new hotel that nods to the building’s history. Features of the building include a power-over-ethernet lighting system that reduces lighting energy use by more than 30 percent; repurposed building materials throughout, such as light fixtures and restored wood-paneled walls in suites that were once the Armstrong executive offices and conference rooms; and upgrades to the interior temperature control and air quality, resulting in the building using less energy per square foot than most hotels.

Becker + Becker, along with partner Dutch East Design, retained many design elements of the original building’s Brutalist architecture with concrete and granite tile and a focus on functionality, lines, and geometric forms. Operated by Remington Hotels, Hotel Marcel New Haven restores the former property’s structure and history while adding aspects including 7,000 square feet of meeting and event space with a penthouse courtyard.

Sustainable Design

The design of Hotel Marcel New Haven improves guest comfort. Triple-glazed windows provide insulation to keep guestroom temperatures stable while reducing noise levels. Built-in motorized sheer and blackout window shades are also in the room. There are also 12 Tesla charging stations or universal level-two chargers for their electric vehicles.

Food and Beverage

Dining offerings at Hotel Marcel New Haven demonstrate the hotel’s sustainablity. The on-site restaurant and lounge BLDG (pronounced “building”) offers local menu items served alongside wines. BLDG’s kitchen, as well as the hotel’s laundry room, run on electricity instead of natural gas. The kitchen uses induction, an energy-efficient process. In addition to the restaurant and bar, Hotel Marcel New Haven features a grab-and-go station offering sustainable snacks as well as gifts and a water filling station.

Hotel Marcel New Haven joins the Hilton family under the Tapestry Collection, a portfolio of more than 70 hotels. Hotel Marcel New Haven is an example of Hilton’s Travel with Purpose program, an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy to drive responsible travel and tourism globally.

“Hotel Marcel New Haven is a major milestone for the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand as the first anticipated net-zero hotel in the United States,” said Jenna Hackett, global brand head, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. “Each Tapestry Collection property displays an original style and personality while also encouraging guests to explore local destinations. Hotel Marcel New Haven will connect travelers with the New Haven area while inspiring them to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of their stay. We look forward to celebrating this new and exciting chapter for this unique landmark with our guests.”