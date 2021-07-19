Hotel Greystone Is Set to Open in September 2021

MIAMI BEACH—The historic, art deco vibe of Hotel Greystone is adding to the hotel scene of Miami Beach. Led by Salt Hotels in partnership with B Group Capital, the boutique Hotel Greystone will open in September 2021 and will meld art and design with personalized service.

Located in the Collins Park neighborhood, Hotel Greystone fuses spaces, cuisine, and a local ethos. The hotel’s atmosphere makes it comfortable for both guests and locals to meet new people, enjoy art and music, and experience fine dining options.

“The vibe, energy, and eclectic mix of people in Miami create one of the most interesting and dynamic centers in America,” says David Bowd, co-founder and CEO of Salt Hotels. “The Greystone is a historic landmark off Collins Park, within steps of the beach, and a true boutique hotel amongst much larger and imposing buildings. Inside, the energy will be as vibrant as the community with nightly programming, amazing cuisine, and inventive beverages—with the facilities of a large resort but the intimate service and attention to detail of a small boutique.”

In the Hotel Greystone concept, Salt Hotels’ co-founders, who also reside in Miami Beach a portion of the year, Bowd and Kevin O’Shea drew upon their Miami Beach industry experience, including Delano, Shore Club, Mondrian, and The Standard.

Built in 1939, the property is one of architect Henry Hohauser’s contributions to the area. Hotel Greystone has 91 guestrooms and suites, including a number of penthouse suites with private terraces that have hot tubs and vista views.

Sérêvène, the property’s signature restaurant, is led by Executive Chef Pawan Pinisetti. Sérêvène has a menu that marries Japanese ingredients and French techniques. Pinisetti’s dishes are experiential—like pigs carved tableside—and the concept uses fresh, locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. The restaurant will also offer mixology and a top-flight wine program to complement the restaurant.

The hotel’s café is located in its courtyard; the outdoor lounge area will have “sando”-style sandwiches that promote Miami’s health-oriented fare. Kobo will feature local and public artwork. Hotel Greystone’s rooftop has a poolside concept with music, craft cocktails, and light bites. Guests can also visit Hotel Greystone’s beach, where the same approach to refreshments and service will be echoed.

Holly Muhl, founder and CEO of Bowenholly, led the interior design, and says, “Our goal was to create something stylish and comfortable that evokes the dynamic layers of Miami Beach. The building offers so many opportunities for a sophisticated audience depending on your mood and we wanted every space to give guests a welcome and authentic sense of place.”