Hyatt Opens First Hyatt Studios Hotel in Mobile, Alabama

CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation celebrated the grand opening of its first-ever Hyatt Studios hotel, Hyatt Studios Mobile / Tillmans Corner in Mobile, Alabama. Following its soft opening in February, the hotel marked the occasion by welcoming local officials, Hyatt leaders, hotel owners and operators, customers, and community members.

“The grand opening of Hyatt Studios Mobile / Tillmans Corner marks an exciting milestone as we continue to expand our offerings to meet the growing demand for extended stay accommodations,” said Dan Hansen, global head of Hyatt Studios. “This is just the beginning for the Hyatt Studios brand as the brand demonstrates enthusiasm among hotel owners and developers for this brand. We’re proud to celebrate the grand opening with 3H Group and LBA Hospitality, whose dedication has brought the Hyatt Studios vision to life.”

Located in Tillmans Corner, less than 10 miles from Mobile International Airport, the hotel offers access to downtown Mobile, Gulf Coast attractions, and nearby corporate offices. Guests can explore local landmarks like the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, GulfQuest National Maritime Museum, Bellingrath Gardens, and the Mobile Carnival Museum.

Thoughtfully Designed for Extended Stays

As part of Hyatt’s Essentials Portfolio — a collection of focused service brands including Caption by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, and Hyatt Select — Hyatt Studios are designed for extended-stay travelers seeking modern amenities and a home-like experience.

Hyatt Studios Mobile / Tillmans Corners includes 122 studio apartment-style suites designed for comfort and functionality, each appointed with a well-equipped kitchen; each one has a full-size refrigerator, built-in cooktop, microwave with air fryer and convection-oven capabilities, dishwasher, and essential cookware. The suites include a sleeping area, along with a separate lounge area featuring a plush sofa or sleeper sofa, a multifunctional table, and storage space.

The Hyatt Studios brand offers a variety of amenities, including a 24/7 Market stocked with snacks and easy-to-make meals, a free Grab and Go Breakfast, and a 24-hour fitness studio to stay active. Additional conveniences include self-service laundry, an outdoor patio with a fire pit and grill, and an expanded Borrows Program, where guests can borrow everyday essentials like blenders, board games, and items for kids and pets. The Hyatt Studios brand also offers free fiber internet and EV charging stations across all properties.

Expanding the Hyatt Studios Brand With Strong Ownership and Management

3H Group celebrates the opening of Hyatt Studios Mobile / Tillmans Corner while also advancing its next Hyatt Studios projects in Huntsville, Alabama, and Jacksonville, Florida. Additional Hyatt developments include a Caption by Hyatt hotel in Chattanooga, Tennessee, set to open in 2026 as the market’s first Hyatt hotel, the recent acquisition of Hyatt Place Tampa Airport/Westshore, which will undergo a comprehensive renovation, and a new construction dual-brand Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in East Nashville, Tennessee. Partnering with LBA Hospitality, 3H Group and LBA bring extensive experience in extended stay and select service management.

“As the first developer to break ground on a Hyatt Studios hotel and now the first to open one, we’ve seen firsthand how this brand fills a critical gap in the extended stay space,” said Hiren Desai, president and CEO of 3H Group. “The Hyatt Studios brand offers a smart, efficient design and a flexible operating model that resonates with both guests and owners. The brand’s focus on quality extended stay experiences, paired with Hyatt’s strong support and reputation, made it a compelling investment for us, and we’re excited to continue growing with additional Hyatt Studios projects in the future.”