Hospitality Brands Collaborate to Launch Sports Illustrated Resorts

LOS ANGELES—ADMI Inc. and Experiential Ventures Hospitality LLC, in partnership with Authentic Brands Group, which owns the Sports Illustrated brand, announced plans to launch Sports Illustrated Resorts—new lifestyle resorts and entertainment destinations.

The first Sports Illustrated Resort property is expected to be unveiled in 2022 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Located in Cap Cana, one of the largest resort developments in the Western Hemisphere, the property and adjacent area offer an array of activities, including golf, sportfishing, scuba diving, snorkeling, horseback riding, water sports, zip-lining, biking, hiking, and more. Plans are also underway for the development of an interactive hotel and resort in Orlando as well as other locations throughout the continental United States and Hawaii.

“The mission of Sports Illustrated Resorts is to provide a vibrant and interactive experience,” said Joseph Cellura, chairman of ADMI Inc., and Christopher Schroeder, CEO of Experiential Ventures Hospitality LLC. “People are looking for experiences that allow them to be more active and participatory, and Sports Illustrated Resorts will create the ultimate immersive experiences for guests through the various hospitality categories and destinations we plan to enter.”

Each Sports Illustrated Resort will include attractions like live-action sports and entertainment to dining, wellness, and relaxation. The portfolio of properties is expected to include university locations, golf destinations, beach clubs, eco-adventure lodges, and large format resorts.

“We are excited to expand Sports Illustrated in such a thrilling and interactive way, engaging travelers, families, and sports fans like never before,” said Dan Dienst, executive vice chairman of ABG. “ADMI’s vision for Sports Illustrated Resorts is to create a portfolio of immersive lifestyle properties that will become go-to destinations for individuals and families seeking active vacation experiences.”