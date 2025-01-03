Home2 Suites by Hilton Kalispell Celebrates Topping Off Milestone

KALISPELL, Montana—The Hotel Group, an affiliate of Hotel Equities, and TE Miller Development, LLC, announced the topping-off milestone for the Home2 Suites by Hilton Kalispell, Montana. This construction milestone marks the completion of the building’s framework for the 107-room extended-stay property, slated to open in late spring 2025.

“It’s always exciting to see a project come to life, and this milestone is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our team and partners,” said Doug Dreher, CEO, The Hotel Group. “Kalispell is a dynamic community, and we’re proud to play a role in bringing a fresh, extended-stay option that aligns with the needs of travelers and the local market.”

The Home2 Suites by Hilton Kalispell is designed to provide flexible accommodations in Northwest Montana, offering all-suite rooms with kitchens and living areas. Located seven miles from Glacier Park International Airport, the hotel is a base for exploring destinations like Glacier National Park, Flathead Lake, and Whitefish/Kalispell’s food and arts scene. After a day of exploration, guests can use amenities such as an indoor pool, outdoor fire pit, grilling area, Spin2 Cycle fitness, laundry space, the Home2 MKT for grab-and-go snacks, or the Inspired Table.

“This project is an investment in Kalispell’s future, and our team’s commitment to staying true to our project timeline,” said Rodd Miller, president, TE Miller Development, LLC. “We’re excited to celebrate this milestone and look forward to welcoming guests to experience the best of what this vibrant area has to offer.”