The Bay Area’s First Modular-Build Hotel Opens Its Doors

SAN FRANCISCO—Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton’s All Suites portfolio, has opened the Bay Area’s first hotel built through modular construction—the Home2 Suites by Hilton San Francisco Airport North. The 155-suite hotel officially broke ground last year and progressed from groundbreaking to opening in 16 months. In addition to the first modular-build hotel in the Bay Area, the property is also the first of its kind in the Home2 Suites by Hilton portfolio.

“Thanks to its high demand but equally high barriers to entry, San Francisco is an ideal market to introduce our cutting-edge modular build concept,” said Adrian Kurre, global head, Home2 Suites by Hilton. “Through this innovative building process, we were able to efficiently offer guests the value-added amenities, central location, and unique modern design that both business and leisure travelers expect when visiting the ‘City by the Bay.’”

Modular construction is a process in which a project is built off-site in a controlled environment to produce “modules” which are then assembled on location. This building technique allows for dramatically expedited speed to market without sacrificing quality. In addition to construction efficiency, the hotel has solar panels, which produce close to 50 percent of the hotel’s energy, and a bio-retention pond that filters water run-off to reduce the property’s overall carbon footprint.

Owned by Sri Krishna Enterprises Inc. and managed by Southern Hospitality Services, Home2 Suites by Hilton San Francisco Airport North offers all-suite accommodations with fully-accessorized kitchens and modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference. The hotel also offers complimentary internet, communal spaces, a gaming room, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary daily breakfast. Home2 Suites by Hilton San Francisco Airport North is pet-friendly.

