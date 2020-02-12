Hilton’s Collection Brands to Reach New Milestones in 2020

MCLEAN, Va. — Hilton’s Collection brands, Curio Collection by Hilton and Tapestry Collection by Hilton, opened 40 hotels last year. With a combined global pipeline of 120 properties, these full-service brands are on track to reach development milestones in 2020 that include Curio Collection’s 100th hotel opening and Tapestry Collection’s debut in Europe.

“Today, Curio Collection and Tapestry Collection offer travelers distinctive experiences at more than 100 hotels worldwide—from enjoying locally sourced seafood from the surrounding ocean waters as part of the Dock to Dish program at Baker’s Cay Resort Key Largo, to admiring the original chocolate factory design at The Wilbur Lititz near historic Hershey, Pennsylvania,” said Jenna Hackett, global head, Hilton’s Collection brands. “Hilton’s Collection brands promise our guests an enriching travel experience. Through the introduction of unique hotels to our growing global portfolio, we can maintain that promise on an even greater scale with anticipated openings in destinations like Lisbon, Paris, and Madrid.”

Navy Pier Chicago, Curio Collection by Hilton, is among the brand’s anticipated U.S. openings in 2020. As Curio Collection’s second property in Chicago and the first hotel on Navy Pier, Navy Pier Chicago’s 222 guestrooms will have floor to ceiling windows with views of the city’s skyline, Lake Michigan, and the Pier. The property will also have a first-floor restaurant, a fitness center, and a 30,000-square-foot rooftop restaurant, bar, and event space.

Advertisement

Together, Curio Collection and Tapestry Collection have more than 120 properties in their pipelines. From urban destinations like Washington, D.C. to cultural hot spots like Taipei, both brands will continue to evolve their offerings to feature each hotel’s unique identity and story, weaving in local culture and providing each guest a rich experience that is authentic to its destination.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE