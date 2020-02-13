Crestline Adds Four Hotels to Management Portfolio

FAIRFAX, Va. — Crestline Hotels & Resorts has been appointed to manage four additional hotels: the 78-guestroom Courtyard Asheville and the 88-guest suite SpringHill Suites Asheville in Asheville, N.C.; the 105-guestroom Courtyard Athens Downtown in Athens, Ga.; and the 112-guestroom Courtyard Orlando Altamonte Springs/Maitland in Orlando, Fla.

“These four hotels are important to Crestline’s ongoing growth,” said James Carroll, president and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts. “We anticipate several additional significant expansion announcements this year as we continue to attract new partners and owners who recognize our expertise and precision management capabilities.”

Courtyard Asheville

The recently renovated Courtyard Asheville is located at One Buckstone Place near the Biltmore Estate, downtown Asheville, and the Blue Ridge Parkway. The hotel has three suites, free high-speed Internet, a 24-hour business center, a 24-hour fitness center, an indoor pool and spa, a private landscaped courtyard with a fire pit, and The Bistro and The Market for F&B options.

Advertisement

SpringHill Suites Asheville

Also newly renovated, the SpringHill Suites Asheville is located next to the Courtyard Asheville at Two Buckstone Place near attractions including Chimney Rock Park, the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Nantahala Outdoor Center, and the North Carolina Arboretum. Each of its suites offer free high-speed Internet, workstations, and modern furnishings. Additional amenities include complimentary breakfast with hot and cold choices; a heated indoor pool; and a 24-hour fitness center.

Courtyard Athens Downtown

The newly renovated Courtyard Athens Downtown is located at 166 North Finley Street in the heart of Downtown Athens just blocks from the University of Georgia (UGA) and near the Classic Center, the Georgia Museum of Art, the State Botanical Gardens, and the UGA Performing Arts Center. Amenities include free high-speed Internet, a 24-hour business center, a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor pool, large in-room workstations, four guest suites, and 828 square feet of meeting space. The Bistro serves breakfast and food throughout the day.

Courtyard Orlando Altamonte Springs/Maitland

The Courtyard Orlando Altamonte Springs/Maitland is located at 1750 Pembrook Drive in the Maitland Business Center—eight miles from downtown Orlando and close to Pembrook Commons, Maitland Preserve, Maitland Summit Park, and the RDV SportsPlex. Each of the guestrooms and four suites includes high-speed Internet, a coffee maker, and a spacious workstation. There is 550 square feet of meeting space, a pool, and an exercise room. The Bistro offers breakfast selections, dinner options, and an evening bar.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE