MCLEAN, Virginia—Although 2024 was dubbed the “Year of the Great Recharge,” where sleep retreats made headlines, mindful drinking rose in popularity and wellness-themed guestrooms took off. As the post-pandemic leisure travel boom normalizes, travelers surveyed in Hilton’s annual Trends Report are looking to pair their desire to relax and recharge with high-impact adventures and experiences to maximize their time and financial investment.

“Our 2025 Trends Report uncovers what has been simmering for years—the intersection of work and play; of relaxation and adventure; of being alone but together. Travelers don’t just want to choose their own adventure—they want to maximize every moment of their time away,” said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton. “This new data reveals a fascinating dichotomy and growing focus on experiences that will keep us on our toes, constantly evolving to meet the needs of tomorrow’s traveler.”

Report findings were uncovered after global research, involving 13,000 travelers across 13 countries, feedback from over 4,100 Hilton team members, and interviews with dozens of Hilton travel experts. Trend highlights include:

Adventure-Seeking “Go Getaways” Take on Restorative Sleep Retreats and “Hurkle-Durkling”

Seven in 10 global travelers enjoy being active when they travel, with one in five leisure travelers planning outdoor adventures in 2025. Sleep Retreats and Hurkle-Durkling: One in five global travelers indulge in Hurkle-Durkling, the Scottish phrase for “lounging in bed all day” while on vacation, and more than a quarter of travelers will book a spa or wellness treatment to enhance their sleep.

“Time Travel” and “Slow Travel” Accelerate

58 percent of global travelers who travel with their kids revisit destinations from their own childhood, embracing nostalgia. Slow Travel: One in four leisure travelers is planning to explore the world and different cultures in 2025, leaning into the Slow Travel trend—the act of traveling and immersing yourself into a destination for an extended time as a local to fully experience the culture.

“High-Tech Travel” Meets “Digital Detox”

63 percent of travelers place importance on having the option of a digital room key, allowing them to go straight to their room without stopping at the front desk. Digital Detox: 24% percent of global travelers admit to disconnecting from social media more than they used to during vacations.

Fido and Frolleagues Take the Stage

25 percent of MeMooners, or solo travelers, often travel for leisure with their pets—more often than the average leisure traveler (19 percent). Frolleagues: Today, nearly 30 percent of global travelers often travel with Frolleagues, friends who are also colleagues, on their leisure adventures.

Gen Alpha and MeMooner Travelers Surge

70 percent of global respondents with children choose vacation destinations based on their kids’ preferences. MeMooners Rising: 64 percent of solo travelers consider a good book their favorite travel partner.

Foodie Exploration and Tempo Drinking

Nearly one in five of global leisure travelers seek out new restaurants or culinary experiences, with 50 percent of travelers booking restaurant reservations before their flights. Sober Curiosity Evolution: In just the past year, one in four global travelers has either reduced or stopped their consumption of alcohol, reflecting the growing Tempo Drinking trend, or the mindful practice of moderating the pace and volume of drinking alcohol.

From Inner Discovery to Outward Cheering