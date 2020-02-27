Hilton’s All Suites Brands Expand Pipeline to Nearly 590 Hotels

MCLEAN, Va. — The All Suites brands by Hilton—Embassy Suites, Homewood Suites, and Home2 Suites—ended the decade with a footprint of more than 1,100 open properties across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean. The brands are heading into 2020 with a pipeline of nearly 590 properties, which includes several new urban, resort, and international locations. In the fourth quarter alone, Hilton’s All Suites brands signed 40 new deals and continued to expand into downtown and suburban areas, as well as airport and convention center locations.

“From being the first to make soap recycling a brand standard and helping to expand it across the Hilton portfolio, to the launch of forward-thinking, region-specific prototypes, the All Suites brands by Hilton have solidified their position as industry leaders,” said Dianna Vaughan, global head and senior vice president, All Suites brands by Hilton. “It was an exciting decade for the brands, and while 2019 was a banner year, there is no doubt that between entering new regions of the globe and strengthening our position in our established markets, the best is still yet to come.”

Embassy Suites by Hilton

As Embassy Suites by Hilton celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2019, the brand’s Atrium Refresh renovation program continued to pick up steam. The brand closed 2019 with more than 75 percent of its hotels featuring interiors under six years old. It is on track to complete the program in 2020.

Notable openings in 2019 included the Embassy Suites by Hilton Plainfield Indianapolis Airport, Embassy Suites by Hilton Grand Rapids Downtown, Embassy Suites by Hilton Knoxville Downtown, and Embassy Suites by Hilton Jonesboro Red Wolf Convention Center.

Homewood Suites by Hilton

Homewood Suites by Hilton marked its 30th anniversary in 2019 as well as its 500th property opening. Last year, the brand also completed its Take Flight initiative to modernize the hotels’ common areas.

Notable openings in 2019 included Homewood Suites by Hilton Chicago Downtown South Loop, Homewood Suites by Hilton Chula Vista Eastlake(one of four California properties opened in Q4 2019, and a dual-brand alongside Hampton by Hilton); and Homewood Suites by Hilton Savannah Airport.

Home2 Suites by Hilton

Last year, Home2 Suites by Hilton explored diverse building methods, including modular construction with the opening of Home2 Suites by Hilton San Francisco Airport North, and further expanded its collection of multi-brand properties. The brand is slated to open its 400th property in the first quarter of 2020 and is on pace to open about 90 more properties within a year.

Notable openings in 2019 included Home2 Suites by Hilton Atlanta Marietta, Home2 Suites by Hilton Denver Downtown Convention Center (one of four dual-brands with Tru by Hilton that opened in Q4 2019), and Home2 Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown.

In addition to its individual milestones, the All Suites brands, as well as Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton, launched the Clean the World Challenge last year, expanding Hilton’s soap recycling program to properties in more than 70 countries and territories around the globe.

