Hilton Richmond Downtown Completes Renovation

NEW ORLEANS—Housed in the historic Miller & Rhoads department store, the 250-room Hilton Richmond Downtown announces the completion of a renovation. This includes a new lobby bar and lounge, Gather & Hem, and a hybrid meeting space called Ensemble, as well as refreshes to the property’s fitness center, indoor pool, and guestroom bathrooms.

“This renovation will significantly enhance the guest experience and serve the needs of savvy business and leisure travelers,” said John Cario, general manager. “Given the property’s history as the iconic Miller & Rhoads, we knew the importance of preserving its unique character while ensuring modern-day relevance. The new Gather & Hem bar, in particular, features nods to the property’s past culture of millinery, tea, and retail creations and offers a vibrant new space for dining, working, and relaxing.”

Design

Owned by Rockbridge and managed by HRI Lodging, LLC, Hilton Richmond Downtown is inspired by the architecture and history of the Miller & Rhoads department store building. With interior design led by Baskervill, the renovation has the history and geometry of architecture against prints and motifs popular in fashion. Throughout the hotel’s public spaces, patterns add to the ambiance with lighting and fabrics. Framed art pieces by contemporary artists bring color and celebrate Richmond’s culture and unity.

Advertisement

Stay

For both business and leisure travelers, Hilton Richmond Downtown’s guestrooms have accommodations with the building’s original high ceilings and windows with views of downtown. Updated guestroom bathrooms include new glass showers, backlit mirrors, vanities, and updated tiling. Each room offers workspaces, a 55” television, WiFi, a mini-refrigerator, and a coffeemaker. For recreation, Hilton Richmond Downtown’s fitness center includes equipment such as stationary bikes, treadmills, elliptical bikes, free weights, and more. The property’s indoor pool has been refreshed with new paint and poolside furniture.

Eat

The new Gather & Hem bar and lounge on the hotel’s main floor has a color palette of greens, tans, and browns complemented by geometric details, gold finishes, and wood accents. Architecture nods to the floor’s history as a millinery. The communal bar and tea tables add to the space, with black-and-white patterns found in both classic and modern fashion. Guests at Gather & Hem can have a selection of small plates, 20 local craft brews, and cocktails. The hotel is also home to La Grotta restaurant, offering Italian dishes, a wine list, and 1885 Café & Market.

Meet

Hilton Richmond Downtown provides more than 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting space that includes two ballrooms, one of which offers natural light and a view of Richmond’s Carpenter Theatre through floor-to-ceiling windows. The hotel’s new hybrid meetings space, Ensemble, provides a residential-style space for groups and private events. The new 1,400-square foot meeting room features an open collaboration space with chairs, banquette seating with tables, and a projector display. There’s also a full kitchen and dining area and a private breakout space with a television and conference table, plus a collaboration space for networking and meetings of all sizes.