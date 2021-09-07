Hilton Richardson Dallas Undergoes Rebrand and Redesign

RICHARDSON, Texas—The former Hyatt Regency Richardson—Dallas has rebranded into the Hilton Richardson Dallas and will reopen in September 2021. The hotel’s guestrooms, meeting space, and restaurant have all undergone renovations, and the property will continue to be managed by Aimbridge Hospitality.

“We are extremely excited to have this hotel become part of the Hilton family—a top-tier brand with an amazing history, culture, and loyalty members,” said owner Dr. Barry Lall, president and CEO of Pinnacle Hotels USA. “We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership.”

General Manager John McAuliffe added, “We look forward to the opportunity to be an anchor in our community. We take great pride in the continued growth of the innovation quarter and Richardson, Texas. The transformation of our property over the past year has led to this pinnacle moment of putting the Hilton name on this iconic hotel.”

The Hilton Richardson Dallas is two miles from the University of Texas at Dallas. Corporate offices of some of the nation’s largest companies are nearby, including AT&T, Allstate Insurance, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cisco, Raytheon, and Dell. Meeting and event capabilities on-site will include 15,176 square feet of space across 17 flexible rooms allowing for business events, corporate meetings, and other memorable gatherings of up to 800 people.

The 337 guestrooms and suites have been refitted to provide modern comfort and are equipped with flat-screen televisions, mini-fridges, and electronic hotel safes. T restaurant and bar serves American fare and cocktails, and the hotel has shuffleboard, a heated outdoor pool, and a 24-hour fitness center with spin bikes.

Hilton Richardson Dallas participates in Hilton Honors, the guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 hotel brands.