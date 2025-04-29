Washington DispatchAHLAAHLA Statement on House Passage of the Hotel Fees Transparency Act
AHLAIndustry News

AHLA Statement on House Passage of the Hotel Fees Transparency Act

By LODGING Staff

WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) issued the following statement applauding the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage of the bipartisan Hotel Fees Transparency Act of 2025, introduced by Representatives Young Kim (R-CA-40) and Kathy Castor (D-FL-14).

“We applaud the House for passing this important legislation and urge the Senate to do the same. AHLA continues to lead the charge for consistent, upfront pricing across the lodging industry. This commonsense bill creates a single standard for fee display, ensuring consumers know exactly what they’re paying when they book a reservation. A transparent process means a better experience and greater satisfaction for all guests.” 

Background

AHLA has championed two bipartisan federal fee-transparency bills over the last two years – the 2024 House-passed No Hidden FEES Act and the Senate’s Hotel Fees Transparency Act. AHLA has also supported the Federal Trade Commission’s rule governing fee display in the lodging industry. This year, AHLA has been a vocal advocate for the bipartisan Hotel Fees Transparency Act of 2025 in both the House and Senate.  

This legislation would ensure consistency for consumers nationwide by establishing a federal standard for price advertising across the lodging industry. That standard would ensure prospective guests have access to all-in, up-front pricing information across the entire lodging industry, including short-term rentals, online travel agencies, metasearch sites, and hotels.

Previous article
Hilton Reports Q1 2025 Results
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Hilton
Finance

Hilton Reports Q1 2025 Results

LODGING Staff -
MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported its first quarter 2025 results. Highlights include: Diluted EPS was $1.23 for the first quarter, and diluted EPS, adjusted...
Sponsored Content

The Hidden Cost of Procurement Problems and How to Fix Them

Josh Bucy -
Many hotel and resort businesses are bleeding money in ways they don’t expect. That’s because they’re neglecting their procurement processes. Poor procurement is often a...
Food and Beverage

Marriott Bonvoy Announces Partnership With Award-Winning Chef Pati Jinich

LODGING Staff -
PLANTATION, Florida—Marriott Bonvoy announced a partnership with multiple James Beard Award-winning Mexican chef, New York Times best-selling author, and culinary ambassador, Pati Jinich. This collaboration...
Courtyard Nassau
Design

Courtyard Nassau Downtown/Junkanoo Beach Completes First Phase of Remodeling

LODGING Staff -
NASSAU, Bahamas—Courtyard by Marriott Nassau Downtown/Junkanoo Beach announced the completion of its first phase of remodeling. As part of the renovation, the hotel now...
Sabre Corporation TPG
Technology

Sabre Enters Into Agreement to Sell Its Hospitality Solutions Business Unit to TPG

LODGING Staff -
SOUTHLAKE, Texas—Sabre Corporation and TPG, a global alternative asset management firm, announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which TPG has agreed to acquire...
La Quinta Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Finance & Development

La Quinta by Wyndham Batumi Opens its Doors

LODGING Staff -
LONDON—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts introduced its La Quinta by Wyndham brand to the Georgian market, opening the beachside La Quinta by Wyndham Batumi. Georgia’s...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Hilton
Finance

Hilton Reports Q1 2025 Results

LODGING Staff -
Sponsored Content

The Hidden Cost of Procurement Problems and How to Fix Them

Josh Bucy -