WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) issued the following statement applauding the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage of the bipartisan Hotel Fees Transparency Act of 2025, introduced by Representatives Young Kim (R-CA-40) and Kathy Castor (D-FL-14).

“We applaud the House for passing this important legislation and urge the Senate to do the same. AHLA continues to lead the charge for consistent, upfront pricing across the lodging industry. This commonsense bill creates a single standard for fee display, ensuring consumers know exactly what they’re paying when they book a reservation. A transparent process means a better experience and greater satisfaction for all guests.”

Background

AHLA has championed two bipartisan federal fee-transparency bills over the last two years – the 2024 House-passed No Hidden FEES Act and the Senate’s Hotel Fees Transparency Act. AHLA has also supported the Federal Trade Commission’s rule governing fee display in the lodging industry. This year, AHLA has been a vocal advocate for the bipartisan Hotel Fees Transparency Act of 2025 in both the House and Senate.

This legislation would ensure consistency for consumers nationwide by establishing a federal standard for price advertising across the lodging industry. That standard would ensure prospective guests have access to all-in, up-front pricing information across the entire lodging industry, including short-term rentals, online travel agencies, metasearch sites, and hotels.