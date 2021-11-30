Hilton Opens First Canopy and Lifestyle Property in Chicago

CHICAGO—Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop has opened as the first Hilton lifestyle property and first Canopy by Hilton hotel in Chicago. Hilton’s new property is at the former site of the headquarters of the Chicago and North Western Railway and joins the recently opened Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Central Loop to become a dual-branded hospitality powerhouse in the city’s Loop neighborhood.

Amassing 350 guestrooms and suites between the two properties, the complex offers two on-site restaurant concepts, two meeting and event spaces, an on-site fitness center, and an outdoor terrace space. Developed by Chicago-based Phoenix Development Partners and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality, the new complex serves as a sign of growth for Chicago tourism and travel. A destination for both business and leisure travelers alike, the properties are steps away from many corporate offices, co-working spaces such as Convene, social hubs including the Metropolitan Club, fine dining, and entertainment and attractions including the Willis Tower Skydeck.

“An incredible amount of passion and energy has gone into ensuring that each and every guest will have a memorable stay at both of our wonderful properties,” said Neil DeGuia, general manager and chief complex enthusiast at Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop and Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Central Loop. “We could not be more thrilled to complete the dual-branded complex with Canopy’s opening, and we look forward to delivering an unmatched guest experience for years to come.”

Canopy Chicago Central Loop offers 215 guestrooms, including 23 king suites and the Depot 226 restaurant, led by Executive Chef Tim Letsos. The boutique-style concept is designed as an extension of the Loop neighborhood, nearby attractions, and institutions including the Willis Tower Skydeck, Lyric Opera of Chicago, The Chicago Theatre District, and more. Guests can enjoy a ride on the hotel’s complimentary Canopy Bikes to explore the surrounding area, and hotel team members are available to connect guests to the neighborhood from city tours to suggesting places to visit.

Paying homage to the site’s history through its design, Canopy Chicago Central Loop incorporates nuances that reflect and celebrate its past, including the Chicago and North Western Railway. A grand entrance greets guests, while interior designs by Anderson/Miller, Ltd. show the golden age of train travel. Some elements of the building are intact for guests to enjoy, including the original staircases and lobbies. A variety of mixed media works, including historical pieces, architectural fragments, and more are found throughout to celebrate travel, cartography, and Chicago’s history.

“We are positively thrilled to bring Canopy by Hilton to Chicago’s Central Loop and extend our warm, comfortable spaces and thoughtfully local choices to both locals and visitors to this vibrant neighborhood,” said Phil Cordell, global brand head, Canopy by Hilton and category head, Hilton Lifestyle Brands. “The iconic and historic nature of this building paired with the hotel’s modern, yet locally inspired offerings across F&B, design, and more are a true reflection of this unique part of Chicago as well as Canopy hospitality on the whole.”

Both Canopy Chicago Central Loop and Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Central Loop participate in Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 hotel brands.