Hotel Equities and Sethi Management Form Strategic Alliance

ATLANTA—Hotel Equities (HE) and Sethi Management (Sethi) announced the formation of a strategic alliance whereby HE will provide operational oversight, resources, and national support to all hotels within the Sethi portfolio. Hotel Equities began transitioning Sethi’s hotels into its portfolio in late October and will be fully integrated by December 1, 2021.

Sethi is based in Carlsbad, California, and has a 40-year history as an owner/operator of more than 75 businesses across a management portfolio including retail, restaurants, and hotels. By combining resources with HE, Sethi’s associates and stakeholders benefit from an operational engine leveraging efficiencies within both companies. The alliance accelerates strategic growth for both HE and Sethi through a focus on hotel development and acquisitions. Sethi’s hotel portfolio consists of Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt products, demonstrating Sethi’s leadership in hotel management.

“We’re honored to partner with a group that has such a stellar reputation within our industry,” said President and CEO of HE, Brad Rahinsky. “JP Sethi has decades of knowledge and experience operating best-in-class hotels led by his commitment to his associates. The alignment we share around servant leadership and investor returns is identical. We are very excited to help grow their portfolio.“

Advertisement

Similar to HE’s company culture based on its foundational twelve value statements, Sethi’s reputation can be attributed to its own core company values prioritizing open and free communication, guest and associate satisfaction, a fair return on corporate investments and growth, and accountability.

“When we consider a strategic partnership, it begins with the ownership, the people, and fully understanding the culture in place today and determining if a strategic alliance makes sense for both organizations,” said Chief Development Officer for HE, Joe Reardon. “This alliance made sense on many levels and allows Sethi to focus energies against acquisitions and development while allowing HE to implement best-in-class systems and processes to drive performance. We could not be more pleased about our growth with Sethi in Southern California which also allows them to further explore opportunities across the United States together with HE.”

“I am positive that the HE and Sethi partnership will be a strong force,” said Sethi’s COO, Ganisha Sethi. “With our joint knowledge and experience, we will be unstoppable and that excites me beyond words.”

The insight, resources, and expertise Sethi brings to the table will continue to help HE grow and strategize in the coming years for its key stakeholders.