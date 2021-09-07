Hilton Garden Inn Austin University Capitol District Opens

NEW ORLEANS—Rockbridge and HRI Properties, LLC, announced the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Austin University Capitol District, a 214-room hotel located in downtown Austin.

Developed by HRI Properties and managed by HRI Lodging, LLC, the hotel speaks to today’s travelers with a lobby that offers several work and lounge areas extending onto an outdoor patio. Additional property features include a ground-level bar and restaurant, second floor breakfast room and meeting space, fitness center with a yoga corner, pet-friendly amenities, and a rooftop deck with dual indoor/outdoor meeting and event space with city views. The property is a short walk to downtown Austin including city parks, restaurants, bars, and music venues on Austin’s famous 6th Street.

“We’re thrilled to open the Hilton Garden Inn Austin University Capitol District in the heart of the city,” said Michael Coolidge, chief investment and development officer for HRI. “Austin is a thriving hub of art and culture and we wanted to reflect that throughout the entire property, from the creative food & beverage offerings to the eclectic local art program, to the vibrant energy of the 17th floor rooftop deck. The hotel embodies the distinct Austin personality of this dynamic destination, while staying true to the welcoming service and amenities of the trusted Hilton Garden Inn brand.”

Guests visiting for a weekend getaway, business trip, convention, or enjoying a local staycation are welcome at the property. With interior design led by Studio 11 Design out of Dallas, the hotel’s aesthetic captures the vibe of Austin, with a fresh color palette, lighting, and locally sourced materials. The first level lobby has brown leather and earth tones complemented by lounge furniture and wood tables. Textured wall coverings and artwork flow throughout the property’s public spaces and are a nod to the city’s spirit and roots as a cattle town. Design elements include furniture and textiles as well as locally inspired and sourced artwork.

Guestrooms feature SMART TVs with cable and streaming, mini-refrigerators, microwaves, K-cup coffee makers, laptop safes, free WiFi, and Hilton Beautyrest Harmony beds. Rooms have city views of University of Texas and the state capitol. The guestroom décor pays homage to Austin’s live music scene with artwork made from posters from the Austin City Limits Music Festival and pops of color.

Located in the main lobby that flows into a covered outdoor patio, Analog bar and restaurant offers guests an insight into downtown Austin, with small bites, cocktails and craft beverages from Texas distributors, and live music from local artists. Guests and patrons of the lobby bar can access Apex, the rooftop deck. With views of the University of Texas, Austin Hill Country, and the state capitol, the outdoor space provides lounge furniture and lawn games. Apex will also offer occasional pop-up events and can be reserved for meetings and private events of up to 100 guests. Additional dining options include Intro: Early Eatery that provides guests with a full breakfast buffet and coffee to start their day, and The Store, offering a selection of products and pre-made items from Analog for grab-and-go dining.

The downtown property has over 4,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space including the Apex Room and rooftop terrace. Meetings are tailored around needs—from large gathering options to socially distanced setups—and are for organic networking of small meetings to medium sized conferences. Designed with a cool color palette, the interior décor incorporates shades of cream, blue, and gold in bold complemented by wood tables. High vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows add a sense of depth.

The property is participating in the Hilton CleanStay Program to deliver a standard of cleanliness. Hilton Garden Inn Austin University Capitol District is part of Hilton Honors, the guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 brands. The property is within walking distance of several key sites, including the state capitol, University of Texas Austin, Blanton Museum, Museum of the Weird, and many city parks.