MCLEAN, Va. – Hampton by Hilton recently celebrated its 2,500th open hotel with Hampton by Hilton Lima San Isidro in Peru. Hilton’s largest brand now offers nearly 260,000 rooms worldwide across 27 countries and territories.

With more than 700 properties and more than 93,000 rooms in its pipeline – the largest ever in brand history and within the hotel’s enterprise – Hampton is helping propel Hilton’s growth during its dynamic 100th anniversary year.

“Hampton by Hilton’s enduring global success as a guest favorite is a testament to the brand’s pioneering nature, high guest service standards and robust expansion efforts,” said Shruti Gandhi Buckley, global head, Hampton by Hilton. “The opening of Hampton’s 2,500th property demonstrates the brand’s winning growth strategy, based on three core pillars: commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service, category leading product and amenity innovation and Hilton’s ongoing investment in the brand.”

Advertisement

A key to Hampton by Hilton’s global success is the brand’s regionalization of hotel prototypes and room designs to meet the diverse needs of its customers, as well as providing a complimentary hot breakfast and free WiFi.

Want more breaking industry news?

Subscribe for daily updates