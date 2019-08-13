Survey Reveals Social Preferences of Young Business Travelers

MCLEAN, Va. – Hilton Hotels & Resorts released new survey findings uncovering the travel highs and lows for young professionals, ages 23-35, who attend meetings while on the road. The survey revealed that while young business travelers prefer a buzzing social environment and in-person interactions during regular work hours, they would rather spend their evenings on their own.

Hilton previously conducted research unveiling that business travel is a major work perk among this group. This year, the findings focused on what truly influences and shapes young professionals’ experience on the road, including their preferences in dining, workspaces and how they blend personal interests with professional requirements.

The research identified that 84 percent of young business travelers say that they cherish their alone time during business trips, and nearly three-fourths (73 percent) report that they have a better experience when they spend downtime on their own. When asked how this group prefers to spend their free time, results included:

• Eating at local restaurants (69 percent)

• Exploring the city and/or neighborhood (59 percent)

• Sleeping or relaxing (56 percent)

• Working out (35 percent)

• Attending a Happy Hour (38 percent) or unwinding at the lobby/hotel bar (32 percent)

“We’ve all had over-scheduled business trips – with meetings from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and social obligations the rest of the evening – and the result is pure exhaustion. We applaud this next generation of travelers for highlighting a tension point many of us have dealt with for years,” said Vera Manoukian, senior vice president and global head, Hilton Hotels & Resorts. “At Hilton, we are ready to welcome these travelers into our more than 585 hotels around the world with all the amenities and services they need to work hard during the day and relax and recharge in the evening.”

In looking at preferred work styles while traveling for business, findings were consistent with Hilton Hotels & Resorts’ 2018 survey results with 81 percent of respondents believing that they can get more done in-person. Findings also underscore how their workspace – whether that’s a formal meeting room or multi-functional common space – plays a key role in encouraging creativity, collaboration, and contributing to positive outcomes. Key findings include:

• Bustling Environment: Two-thirds of respondents (63 percent) are more inspired in a busy, social environment when they are working alone/independently

• Natural Light: 92 percent prefer natural light/windows in a meeting space

• Colorful Spaces: 80 percent prefer a colorful meeting space with elements inspired by their surroundings

• Intuitive Technology: 82 percent prefer a meeting space with advanced, intuitive technology beyond Wi-Fi

This summer, Hilton is implementing a series of design concepts and technology packages at select hotels across its global portfolio reflecting these emerging trends and preferences.

These include:

Meeting space design concepts including dynamic, social work areas that feature all of the amenities needed by guest and local remote workers; destination inspired meeting spaces that take influence from the locale or multi-zoned meeting spaces that offer flexibility to encourage increased creativity and productivity.

Technology upgrade packages designed to enhance meeting spaces with innovative products that can personalize the look and feel of meeting rooms for each guest, maximize collaboration and enhance efficiency.

*Hilton commissioned a 15-minute, online survey among a nationally-representative sample of over 1,200 U.S. travelers, ages 23-35, who stayed in a hotel (domestic or international) for business purpose in the past 12 months. The margin of error for this sample is +/- 2.8% at the 95% confidence level. The survey was fielded by Edelman Intelligence between June 4-7, 2019.