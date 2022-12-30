Red Roof Inn Jacksonville Opens in Alabama

JACKSONVILLE, Alabama—Red Roof has announced the opening of the Red Roof Inn Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Alabama. The hotel has 64 guestrooms and offers WiFi, coffee in the lobby, a snack center, a guest coin laundry facility, an expanded cable package, and a microwave and mini-fridge in every room. In addition, the location is pet friendly.

The property is near Jacksonville State University and Fort McClellan with access to AL-21. Other local landmarks include Jacksonville Regional Medical Center and Anniston Museum of Natural History.

The Red Roof Inn Jacksonville participates in RediRewards. The hotel also participates in Red Roof’s RediClean program, designed to help keep guests and staff safe.