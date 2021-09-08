Horton Hotel Transfers to New Ownership Team

Horton Hotel—Boone, North Carolina’s only downtown boutique hotel that also has a rooftop bar—is changing its ownership team with a nod to its current owners and a look to the future for its new ones.

Horton Hotel opened in February 2019 under owners Denise and Fulton Lovin. They designed the 15 guestrooms, each with its own personality, along with the rooftop venue that serves handcrafted cocktails and local brews. The lounge offers a view of Appalachian State University and the Blue Ridge Parkway. The Lovins invested in the property, including complimentary breakfast, locally roasted coffee, WiFi, free parking, robes, linens, and more.

“We created the hotel we always craved yet never found,” said Denise Lovin. “It is exactly what we envisioned and our gratitude for guests is palpable. Given that sentiment, you can imagine ‘handing over the keys’ for lack of a better phrase could only happen under ideal circumstances and the perfect management team, which we have found. We are delighted to have this team inherit our dream with zero hesitation.”

The new team includes:

SPA Properties, consisting of Sean Sassano, Paul Pessina, and Aaron Ammar

Hospiamo, hospitality owner and operator/partner Adam Zembruski

Aileron Management, under CEO and Founder Jason Boehm

“With the Olympics still in mind, it might be appropriate to view this as of passing the baton,” said Zembruski. “The Lovins set us up perfectly to win a race and we will honor their legacy and build our own, continue to expand on their vision while serving this community and its visitors with an unforgettable experience every single time they visit us.”

“Our desire was to create and build a unique business that would fill a void in downtown Boone. We have had much fun, happiness, stress, struggles, excitement, fulfillment, intrigue, and possibly every emotion one can experience throughout the creation and operation. It’s always been our goal for the Horton to live on and thrive well into the future,” said Denise Lovin.