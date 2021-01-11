Charlotte, N.C. — Extended Stay America, Inc., the largest mid-priced extended-stay hotel brand, recently announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Melbourne Palm Bay in Melbourne, Florida.

The four-story, 124-room property has complimentary WiFi, premium cable, a STAYFIT fitness room, a STAYCLEAN laundry room, and the brand’s signature STAYPLAY lobby with additional vending options. The rooms include fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, stovetop, cookware, utensils, and dishes, as well as pillowtop beds, recliners, a workspace, and television streaming capabilities.

“We are thrilled to add the Melbourne property to our system as it will increase our operational density in the sunshine state,” said Judi Bikulege, chief investment officer, Extended Stay America. “This property will serve the growing demand for extended-stay lodging in the area and allow us to provide guests with a clean, comfortable suite with plenty of room, fully-equipped kitchens, and on-site laundry to ensure they have what they need whether staying for a night, a week, or longer.”

The Extended Stay America Melbourne Palm Bay is located off I-95 near several major corporations, including Northrop Grumman, L3 Technologies, BK Technologies, and Palm Bay Hospital, with access to local beaches, shopping at Melbourne Square, and Andretti Thrill Park. The hotel is also a short distance from Eastern Florida State College and the Florida Institute of Technology.

