Choice Promotes Sireesha Kunduri to Chief of Product Engineering

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced that it has promoted Sireesha Kunduri to chief of product engineering.

In her new role, Kunduri will lead the software product delivery functions within Choice’s technology team to support its portfolio of hotel brands, revenue management, membership rewards, and more. Kunduri joined Choice in 2016 as director, engineering and was promoted to vice president, engineering in 2019.

“Choice operates at the intersection of hospitality, franchising, and technology, and Kunduri has been instrumental in driving the technological innovation that fuels our commitment to delivering value to our hotel owners and guests,” said Choice Hotels’ Chief Information Officer Brian Kirkland. “With her wealth of experience and proven track record of success, I’m confident Kunduri will help us take the technology products we develop for our franchisees, our customers, and across the enterprise to the next level.”