COLUMBUS, Ohio—A new subset of travelers are road-tripping across the country to attend, compete in, or experience their favorite passions first-hand. Red Roof is catering to these “Passionists”—the convention, conference, and event travelers who are avid gaming geeks, compete in obstacle course races, follow cornhole contests, dress up in cosplay, and attend events to partake in other hobbies and interests. These travelers may use their paid time off to follow their passions or make careers out of them.

Passionate travelers are looking to not only get away, but to also find affordable and easy accommodations along the way. To entice these travelers, Red Roof is offering special incentives and discounts, rewarding them for indulging in their love for sporting events, competitions, and conventions, including a 15 percent discount at locations across the country, while using the brand’s ‘Along the Route’ feature found on the Budget Heroes website, to instantly find a Red Roof property as they go to and from conventions.

“Whether it’s the passion of dressing up in cosplay at comic conventions or the thrill of being the first to build up to 21 points in a cornhole competition, passionate pursuits are driving a segment of travel that Red Roof is addressing with targeted events and promotions,” says Marina MacDonald, chief marketing officer for Red Roof. “Gamers and comic book fans in particular, are loyal, devout Passionists and Red Roof knows that affordable lodging is key as they travel across the country to attend some of their favorite happenings.”

To further elevate the conversation with comic book fans and the geek community across the United States, Red Roof is teaming up with ReedPOP, a global producer of pop culture events. Starting in March and ending in October at New York Comic-Con, Red Roof will participate at key gaming and comic book conventions including Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) in Chicago, and PAX West in Seattle, kicking off ‘Red Roof’s Road to New York Comic Con’ sweepstakes. As part of the sweepstakes, individuals can enter to win a VIP fan experience. The grand prize will include roundtrip airfare, a VIP pass to New York Comic-Con, a meet and greet celebrity experience, spending money and a stay at Red Roof’s newest Red Collection property in New York, Lord & Moris Times Square Hotel. Sweepstakes winners will be selected mid-September.

Additional promotions and partnerships appealing to the Passionist communities will continue throughout the year.