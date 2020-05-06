1 Alternative Work

Hotels that are keeping staff on the payroll are finding alternative work for their employees while their properties are empty of guests or operating with reduced occupancy.

The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky

Since Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued a declaration to close all bars and restaurants across the state on March 16, The Brown Hotel has looked for ways to keep the entirety of its staff employed by offering alternative jobs that tap into other skill sets such as painting, sanitizing, and light maintenance work. Over 30 of the hotel’s staff are working in areas outside their regular department, upgrading the hotel to prepare for a full house when business returns. The line staff will be painting all the guestroom doors, housekeeping storage areas, guestroom closets, service elevator landings, and throughout the basement in addition to the back stairwells and employee cafeteria. They will also be changing HVAC filters, waxing marble floors, and shampooing carpets and chairs along with other jobs that are usually contracted to outside companies.

MCM Elegante in Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas’ MCM Elegante, part of ICA’s privately-owned portfolio of nine hotels in Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado, reported at the end of March that the property is making no changes in staffing or scheduling despite an initial drop to 35 to 40 percent occupancy. Debra Sanchez, director of sales at the Abilene property, reported at the end of March that all 80 staff members remain employed. The housekeeping staff is using the time to perform deep cleaning. The hotel is also doing painting, minor repairs, and other refurbishments that are difficult to get done when occupancy is at a higher rate.

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania

Following an order from Pennsylvania Governor, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, closed its doors, but to continue supporting its team, many of the staff have been given projects such as extensive deep cleaning and detailed maintenance both inside and out so that the property can re-open its doors to guests looking better than ever. The resort is also offering virtual personal and group tours of the property via Facetime or video conference, and hosting 30-minute webinars on the Laurel Highlands.

The Springs Resort & Spa in Pagosa Springs, Colorado

The Springs Resort & Spa in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, which typically has a staff of 110, laid off 85 when the hotel closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A month later, the property was able to hire back some employees through project work including sewing masks, stocking supplies, preparing for the eventual reopening, and upgrading health and wellness offerings. The goal was to rehire around 40 by the end of April, with more to follow as The Springs prepares to reopen.

In addition, the property has created several resources for employees, including setting up computer stations, and guiding each employee through the process of applying for emergency benefits. The hotel also lobbied local governments for policies preventing the shut-off of any utilities and suspending evictions. This provided a greater piece of mind for everyone in the community as they waited for emergency funding to arrive. Additionally, the hotel set up an emergency phone line and texting platform to communicate, and management is reaching out to every associate directly for one-on-one conversations. A family pantry is also available to employees, as well as hotel cars for urgent needs.