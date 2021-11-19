Four Seasons Resort Hualālai Completes Property-Wide Renovation

HUALĀLAI, Hawaii — Four Seasons Resort Hualālai announced the culmination of its over $100 million property-wide renovation with the unveiling of its top three villas—Hawaii Loa Presidential Villa, Makaloa Villa, and Ho`onanea Villa. These villas are part of the resort’s Specialty Suite program, featuring 12 of the resort’s accommodations with benefits and inclusions.

Four Seasons Resort Hualālai’s renovation marks the resort’s largest renovation since its debut 25 years ago. The transformation includes an enhancement of all guestrooms and suites; a new infinity pool and lounge deck at King’s Pond, Hualālai’s 1.8-million-gallon swimmable aquarium; the Kumu Kai Marine Center; a new poolside menu from Executive Chef Richard Polhemus; a transformation of the Hualālai Golf Course; and the launch of the Hualālai Golf Hale, a 3,000 square-foot instruction, practice, and entertainment facility. Helmed by San Francisco-based BAMO, the design firm captured the Hawaiian experience and spirit of Hualālai.

“With the conclusion of our renovation, we are proud to begin this iconic resort’s next chapter by defining a new level of luxury in Hawaii,” said General Manager Charlie Parker. “The most dramatic update was to our three largest villas, responding to our guests’ increased demand for this caliber of accommodations in Hawaii. These distinctly designed villas truly serve as a home-away-from-home for our guests and their extended families and friends.”

Advertisement

Each villa has been expanded to add a second level, indoor-outdoor living space, and private plunge pools. Design elements are shown throughout the accommodations, with the incorporation of local artwork, slate floors, glass pocket doors opening the living area to the outdoors, and natural hardwood trim. The aesthetic is warm with a residential quality, designed with the amenities and service Hualalai is known for.

Guests of the Four Seasons Resort Hualālai Specialty Suites receive services and amenities. Each suite offers a selection of activities and inclusions derived from their characteristics and location. Specialty Suite guests receive a suite concierge team member who manages details and personalization for their stay, from booking through departure.