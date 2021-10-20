ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts continued its September ‘Giving for Good’ initiative by helping to tackle the food insecurity many Atlantans are experiencing, exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Partnering with Goodr, IHG hosted a free grocery popup store to provide relief to 200 families. Each recipient was provided with 7-10 days’ worth of groceries to families (average size of 4) including meats, shelf-stable items, fresh produce, milk, bread, and eggs. Additionally, 1,000 school-aged children received Goodr snack packs delivered to their school containing three meals, five snacks, and three beverages. IHG employees also took part in the production and distribution of these resources alongside Goodr staff.

Maintaining its Americas headquarters in Atlanta, IHG Hotels & Resorts is a hotel company with 350,000 people working across IHG’s hotels and corporate offices. Since launching in 2018, IHG’s ‘Giving for Good’ initiative has helped facilitate 300,000 acts of kindness around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound effect on the hospitality industry world-wide and IHG recognizes that many still need help as the world begins to return to in-person work and a semblance of normalcy.

“IHG’s 10-year responsible business plan, Journey to Tomorrow, includes combatting food insecurity in communities around the world as one of our key initiatives,” said Jay Caiafa, COO, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts. “I enjoyed joining our colleagues and the teams from Goodr during our annual global Giving for Good month to support hundreds of our neighbors in the Atlanta area through this food program and I invite others in the business community to join us in finding a way to come together and feed those who are hungry.”

IHG’s Journey to Tomorrow also includes a commitment to “pioneering the transformation to a minimal waste hospitality industry,” and IHG is working with Goodr to explore opportunities to collaborate in the future. For example, in line with its efforts to end hunger and reduce food waste, Goodr uses an app and logistics networks, like Uber Eats, to pick up excess and expiring food items from hotels and restaurants and donates them to local nonprofit organizations. IHG is working with a pilot group of branded hotels to participate in this optional program to help them connect locally and donate excess food to those who need it most.

“Last month the USDA released the latest hunger statistics, showing an overall increase in food insecurity since 2020,” said Jasmine Crowe, CEO of Goodr. “The need for these partners is more critical now than ever. We are grateful that IHG Hotels & Resorts chose us to partner with during their impressive Giving for Good initiative.”