Four Hotel Companies Named Best Employers for Veterans

Military Times has released its annual list of best employers for veterans. The 2019 Best for Vets rankings recognized four hotel companies among 132 employers for how their culture, recruitment, and policies impact veterans, service members, and military families.

This year, four hospitality companies made Military Times‘ list of best employers for veterans: G6 Hospitality (#11); Hilton (#18); La Quinta by Wyndham (#44); and MGM Resorts International (#92). At each company, at least 3 percent of employees are veterans. At G6 Hospitality, 5 percent of employees are veterans. Each company’s budget for recruiting veterans ranges from a tenth to nearly half of their entire recruitment spend—La Quinta by Wyndham dedicates 47 percent, Hilton dedicates 37 percent, G6 Hospitality dedicates 20 percent, and MGM Resorts dedicates 10 percent of its recruiting budget to veterans, according to Military Times.

This year, more companies than ever before vied for a spot in the rankings of best employers for veterans. Nearly 200 organizations submitted complete responses to the 91-question survey. When the evaluation was done, 113 for-profit companies and 19 government and nonprofit organizations earned a spot in the rankings.

“The companies on the Military Times Best for Vets list earned their rankings through determined efforts to recruit and support service members, veterans, and military families,” said George Altman, the Military Times editor in charge of the rankings. “These efforts deserve recognition from the country and should get the attention of veterans looking for a new career.”