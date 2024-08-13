Hilton Plans Three Hotels to Open in 2025-26 in Portugal

LONDON—Hilton announced plans to open three new hotels in Portugal in 2025 and 2026 under three brands—Canopy by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and DoubleTree by Hilton—as part of the company’s plans to continue expanding its presence in the country.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development EMEA, Hilton said, “Last year tourist numbers soared to record highs in Portugal and with demand expected to continue, it’s an incredibly attractive hotel investment market. We’re thrilled to have signed three new properties across three of our world-class brands, further expanding our Portuguese portfolio of more than 20 hotels trading and in our pipeline. Standing strong as a popular destination known for its warm and inviting culture, beautiful landscapes, and fantastic food and drink, we are proud to be further enhancing the range of options for travelers in Portugal.”

Canopy by Hilton Vilamoura Marina

Following a franchise agreement with Arrow Global Group, Canopy by Hilton Vilamoura Marina will offer guests a boutique hotel experience.

The 155-room property is located near Praia da Vilamoura in Marina Vilamoura. Amenities within the hotel include a restaurant and bar, Canopy Central, as well as a spa, outdoor pool, and a fitness center. The property is due to open in 2026.

Francisco Moser, CEO of Hospitality at Details Hospitality, Sports & Leisure (part of Arrow Global), said, “We’re thrilled to be announcing Canopy by Hilton Vilamoura Marina. The Algarve received more than five million visitors last year, and there continues to be significant demand for high-quality accommodation in the region. Complimenting the nearby Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf Resort & Spa, the hotel will be an exciting new lifestyle option in this key tourist destination, providing a locally inspired and welcoming stay.”

Santo André Beach Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Set to open in 2025, Santo André Beach Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton will be the first Hilton property in the Santiago do Cacém region. With its beaches and landscapes, the location of this property makes it a destination for guests to connect with nature.

This Tapestry Collection by Hilton property, signed as part of a franchise agreement with Mercan Properties Group, will have 44 guestrooms, a restaurant and bar, gym, and a rooftop pool with sea views. For those looking to embrace nature, the hotel is located near the Santo Andre and Sancha Lagoons Natural Reserve and Santo André Beach.

DoubleTree by Hilton Lisbon Airport

Following a franchise agreement with Mercan Properties Group, DoubleTree by Hilton Lisbon Airport will consist of 199 guestrooms and 20 suites and is set to open its doors to guests in 2025.

The hotel will have a restaurant, bar, and breakfast area, as well as facilities for meetings, incentives, conferences, and events. Guests will also have access to a fitness room and an outdoor area.

Jordi Vilanova, president of Mercan Properties Portugal, said, “Having also recently announced the stunning Hilton Alvor, these signings mark the continued expansion of our portfolio with Hilton across Portugal, under multiple brands. Importantly, these projects will benefit the travelers visiting them and the communities in which they operate within. Indeed, we expect that these three properties will create approximately 325 jobs, providing a meaningful contribution to local employment and investment in Portugal.”