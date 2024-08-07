2024 Guide to Franchising

With the brand landscape quickly evolving and offering more choices for hotel owners, LODGING‘s annual Guide to Franchising serves as a resource to help hoteliers understand the market with important information about brands in the hotel industry. This online guide provides data on each brand within a company’s portfolio, covering chain scales, franchise fees, and the number of properties in their network.
The following companies and their brands are listed in alphabetical order. All numbers are reflective as of March 31, 2024.
BWH Hotels
COMPANY SNAPSHOT
- Total number of properties (Global): 3,899
- Total number of properties (U.S.): 2,113
- Rewards Program: Best Western Rewards®, WorldHotels RewardsSM
- Contact: Brad LeBlanc, Brad.LeBlanc@bwh.com
|BRAND
|FRANCHISING SINCE
|CHAIN SCALE
|FRANCHISE FEES
|PROPERTIES IN SYSTEM
|ROOMS IN SYSTEM
|Aiden®
|2018
|Upscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR
|31
|3,185
|Best Western®
|1946
|Midscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR
|1,719
|127,209
|Best Western Plus®
|2011
|Upper Midscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR
|1,186
|108,350
|Best Western Premier®
|2011
|Upscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR
|120
|14,377
|BW Premier Collection®
|2014
|Upscale
|Application: $29,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR
|78
|8,992
|BW Signature Collection®
|2017
|Upper Midscale
|Application: $29,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR
|174
|13,463
|Executive Residency by Best Western®
|2016
|Upper Midscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR
|7
|578
|GLō® Best Western
|2015
|Upper Midscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR
|12
|952
|SureStay® by Best Western
|2016
|Economy
|Application: $38,000
Royalty: 4% of GRR
Marketing: 4% of GRR
|169
|10,094
|SureStay Collection® by Best Western
|2016
|Upper Economy
|Application: $29,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR
|136
|8,311
|SureStay Plus® by Best Western
|2016
|Upper Economy
|Application: $37,500
Royalty: 4% of GRR
Marketing: 4% of GRR
|118
|9,109
|SureStay Studio® by Best Western
|2019
|Economy
|Application: $37,500
Royalty: 4% of GRR
Marketing: 4% of GRR
|7
|394
|Vīb® Best Western
|2014
|Upscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR
|5
|455
|WorldHotels™ Crafted
|2021
|Upper Upscale
|Application: $25,000
Royalty: 2-4% of GRR
Marketing/Loyalty Program: 2% of GRR
|25
|2,800
|WorldHotels™ Distinctive
|1971
|Upscale
|Application: $25,000
Royalty: 2-4% of GRR
Marketing/Loyalty Program: 2% of GRR
|43
|9,895
|WorldHotels™ Elite
|1971
|Upper Upscale
|Application: $25,000
Royalty: 2-4% of GRR
Marketing/Loyalty Program: 2% of GRR
|61
|21,844
|WorldHotels™ Luxury
|1971
|Luxury
|Application: $25,000
Royalty: 2-4% of GRR
Marketing/Loyalty Program: 2% of GRR
|7
|937