2024 Guide to Franchising

By LODGING Staff

With the brand landscape quickly evolving and offering more choices for hotel owners, LODGING‘s annual Guide to Franchising serves as a resource to help hoteliers understand the market with important information about brands in the hotel industry. This online guide provides data on each brand within a company’s portfolio, covering chain scales, franchise fees, and the number of properties in their network.

The following companies and their brands are listed in alphabetical order. All numbers are reflective as of March 31, 2024.

BWH Hotels

COMPANY SNAPSHOT

  • Total number of properties (Global): 3,899
  • Total number of properties (U.S.): 2,113
  • Rewards Program: Best Western Rewards®, WorldHotels RewardsSM
  • Contact: Brad LeBlanc, Brad.LeBlanc@bwh.com
BRANDFRANCHISING SINCECHAIN SCALEFRANCHISE FEESPROPERTIES IN SYSTEMROOMS IN SYSTEM
Aiden®2018UpscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR		313,185
Best Western®1946MidscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR		1,719127,209
Best Western Plus®2011Upper MidscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR		1,186108,350
Best Western Premier®2011UpscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR		12014,377
BW Premier Collection®2014UpscaleApplication: $29,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR		788,992
BW Signature Collection®2017Upper MidscaleApplication: $29,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR		17413,463
Executive Residency by Best Western®2016Upper MidscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR		7578
GLō® Best Western2015Upper MidscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR		12952
SureStay® by Best Western2016EconomyApplication: $38,000
Royalty: 4% of GRR
Marketing: 4% of GRR		16910,094
SureStay Collection® by Best Western2016Upper EconomyApplication: $29,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR		1368,311
SureStay Plus® by Best Western2016Upper EconomyApplication: $37,500
Royalty: 4% of GRR
Marketing: 4% of GRR		1189,109
SureStay Studio® by Best Western2019EconomyApplication: $37,500
Royalty: 4% of GRR
Marketing: 4% of GRR		7394
Vīb® Best Western2014UpscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR		5455
WorldHotels™ Crafted2021Upper UpscaleApplication: $25,000
Royalty: 2-4% of GRR
Marketing/Loyalty Program: 2% of GRR		252,800
WorldHotels™ Distinctive1971UpscaleApplication: $25,000
Royalty: 2-4% of GRR
Marketing/Loyalty Program: 2% of GRR		439,895
WorldHotels™ Elite1971Upper UpscaleApplication: $25,000
Royalty: 2-4% of GRR
Marketing/Loyalty Program: 2% of GRR		6121,844
WorldHotels™ Luxury1971LuxuryApplication: $25,000
Royalty: 2-4% of GRR
Marketing/Loyalty Program: 2% of GRR		7937
