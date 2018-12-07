Fodor’s Travel Revives List of the 100 Most Incredible Hotels

NEW YORK—Fodor’s Travel has revived Fodor’s Finest: The 100 Most Incredible Hotels in the World, its definitive list of the best hotels in the world.

Reemerging after a four-year hiatus, the exclusive list differs from other “best hotel” lists by consisting entirely of Fodor’s Travel editors’ and hotel writers’ personal picks and featuring a wide range of hotel properties. Editors made a particularly special effort to consider affordability when compiling the list.

“Travelers increasingly seek unique, memorable experiences when traveling – and that includes the hotels they choose to stay in,” said Jeremy Tarr, editorial director of Fodors.com. “The 100 properties on this list are certainly some of the best hotels in the world—but they’re also some of the dreamiest, most swoon-worthy, and sometimes, most unusual this world has to offer. Ultimately, each and every one is entirely glorious and utterly memorable.”

The Fodor’s Finest list divides the hotels it showcases into 10 geographic categories, including the best hotels in the United States.

Among these stand-out U.S. hotels are: