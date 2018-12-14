Flamingo Las Vegas Adds Bunk-Bed Rooms and Suite During Renovation

LAS VEGAS—Flamingo Las Vegas recently debuted 14 new bunk-bed rooms, along with one of the largest dedicated bunk-bed suites in the United States, as part of the second phase of the resort’s room renovation, totaling a $156 million investment to date.

The current phase of the 976-room renovation follows the recent completion of the resort’s first 1,270 rooms and suites in April with an initial $90 million investment. Once the second phase is complete by the end of December, two-thirds of the room product at Flamingo Las Vegas will be new or will have been remodeled in the past two years.

“Conveniently located at the center of the Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas has transformed group travel by offering spacious and upscale bunk-bed rooms and suites,” said Eileen Moore, regional president of Flamingo Las Vegas. “These new accommodations allow guests to socialize together for the entire duration of their stay in a dynamic yet comfortable lodging environment.”

Ideal for entertaining large families or groups with nearly 1,000 square feet of space, the upscale bunk-bed suite at Flamingo Las Vegas consists of a 430-square-foot bedroom with two queen beds, each equipped with its own overhead full-size bunk, connected to a 550-square-foot parlor that includes a living area with lounge furniture and a full kitchenette with a refrigerator.

The new 515-square-foot bunk-bed room can accommodate a group of friends or the whole family with two queen beds, each equipped with its own overhead full-size bunk. The upgraded room also features modern décor paired with sleek furnishings in a living area, 55-inch HDTV, a separate wet vanity area, bedside USB ports, and a rain shower.

Designed by Forrest Perkins, the Flamingo Las Vegas rooms feature contemporary, retro-chic designs that celebrate the resort’s history, with hues of gold and bright pops of flamingo pink, keeping true to the resort’s character and charisma.

In 2018, Caesars Entertainment has renovated approximately 3,735 rooms in Las Vegas as part of its strategic destination-wide room renovation plan, resulting in more than 15,500 renovated rooms (67 percent) since 2014. The company’s total Las Vegas room inventory is approximately 23,150.