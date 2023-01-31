The hotel industry has always welcomed technological innovation, including smart TVs, mobile check-in, property management systems, and many other technologies and tools that were trailblazing when they were introduced. Here are five technological frontiers worth exploring for hoteliers looking to enhance the guest journey and experience:
1Metaverse
Although still in its infancy, the Metaverse combines emerging technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence to create a virtual space that businesses can use to expand their offerings. Over time, we’ll likely start to see more hotels acquire digital real estate in the Metaverse, affording owners the opportunity to expand their brand in a virtual way. Some may even use it to create a digital twin of an existing property that guests can then be invited to tour during the booking process.
2NFTs
Given the versatility of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), there are endless ways they can be used to increase customer engagement and unlock new revenue streams. Essentially, this is a way to digitize an item, such as a painting or a ticket from the physical world so it exists in the digital world. The one-of-a-kind asset can then be bought and sold online. So far, we’ve seen brands showcase artwork from emerging talent as NFTs in the Metaverse and offer NFTs as proof-of-travel for exclusive room bookings. As this trend picks up steam, we’ll see even more unique uses.
3Augmented Reality
To elevate the guest experience, hoteliers can leverage AR in a multitude of ways. Blurring the line between a guest’s physical and digital experiences, this technology can make the physical aspects of the hotel more interactive. Whether it’s through maps placed in guestrooms that guests can scan with their smartphones to get more information on local hotspots or an app that allows guests to customize their rooms before checking in, we’ll start to see more hotels experiment with AR.
4Artificial Intelligence
Across the board, AI is helping hotel owners refine the customer experience and streamline operations. We’ve seen several hotels adopt digital AI-chatbots that guests can interact with in real time, which has paved the way for a more personalized and thoughtful guest experience. As we look ahead, AI will start to transform other aspects of the guest experience as well, whether it’s booking, dining, or room service.
5Robots
Coupled with AI, the use of robots can be a fun, interactive way for guests to receive restaurant recommendations or place room service requests. On a more practical level, this type of automation can also speed up the check-in/check-out process.