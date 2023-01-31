2 NFTs

Given the versatility of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), there are endless ways they can be used to increase customer engagement and unlock new revenue streams. Essentially, this is a way to digitize an item, such as a painting or a ticket from the physical world so it exists in the digital world. The one-of-a-kind asset can then be bought and sold online. So far, we’ve seen brands showcase artwork from emerging talent as NFTs in the Metaverse and offer NFTs as proof-of-travel for exclusive room bookings. As this trend picks up steam, we’ll see even more unique uses.