Five Things Hoteliers Need to Know to Invest in the Right Asset

2 Focus on timeless—not trendy—real estate with established demand generators.

Myers observes that many investors—mainly those new to the industry—are focusing on new urban markets where a particular concept is happening; but she warns that it’s difficult to predict what the demand generators will be in the coming years. “We suggest going for properties that are timeless in established markets. For example, rather than chase after properties in Asheville, N.C., like everyone else, we just closed on what we regard as a timeless property with beautiful views and a great reputation that is located in a small town 35 minutes west of Asheville.”