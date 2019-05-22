Five Summer Travel Trends From Best Western’s Leisure Travel Summit

1 Bridging the Luxury Travel Accessibility Gap

Panelists at the Leisure Travel Summit pointed to the growing trend of accessible and aspirational travel, showcasing the fact that today’s travelers yearn for exceptional, memorable, and otherwise unique experiences. The event theme—“Best of Both Worlds”—highlighted Best Western’s recent acquisition of WorldHotels, a collection of approximately 300 properties worldwide. During the panel, Dowling spoke about Best Western’s objectives with the acquisition to bridge the gap between aspirational luxury travel and accessibility, which will start with the launch of a new WorldHotels Rewards program this summer. This program will be built on the infrastructure of Best Western Rewards.

“Sharing industry predictions and perceptions is key to helping the industry evolve and I’m truly grateful to have gathered yet again with this insightful group,” said Dowling. “Learning from industry partners what today’s travelers desire helps shape the best experiences for our guests. This year’s Best of Both Worlds event theme helps illustrate how companies like Best Western, and our esteemed co-panelists, are connecting travelers with the best experience, no matter their preferences or budget.”