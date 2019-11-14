Portsmouth, N.H. — According to the Q3 2019 construction pipeline trend report published by Lodging Econometrics (LE), the total pipelines for the top 25 markets account for 39.7 percent of all pipeline rooms. When built out, they represent a potential growth rate of 15.9 percent over all existing open and operating rooms. While overall supply growth has risen to 2 percent year-to-date in 2019, it’s up 2.5 percent in the top 25 markets and 1.7 percent in the other markets nationwide.

In the first three quarters of 2019, the United States opened 704 new hotels with 81,111 rooms. Following New York, Dallas, and Houston, Boston and Nashville had the most hotel openings, with 16 hotels/2,435 rooms and 15 hotels/1,965 rooms, respectively. These five markets alone account for 15 percent of all new hotels that opened in the United States through the end of the third quarter.

Dallas, New York, and Houston opened the most hotels in the past three years, followed by Nashville and Atlanta, which opened 62 and 58 hotels, respectively. All but Nashville show supply growth in excess of demand growth year-to-date in 2019.

In the next three years, the markets with the most hotel supply expected to open are New York with 123 hotels, Dallas with 107 hotels, Houston with 87 hotels, Atlanta with 72 hotels, and Nashville with 67 hotels.

Q3 2019: Largest Hotel Construction Pipelines