CHICAGO—First Hospitality assumed management and operations of The Abbey Resort & Avani Spa on Lake Geneva in Wisconsin. This addition to the portfolio further expands First Hospitality’s lifestyle, spa, and restaurants and bars collection.

Originally opened in 1963 as a year-round resort, The Abbey Resort & Avani Spa has 334 guestrooms, including 13 suites, spread across 90 acres. Resort amenities include both indoor and outdoor pools, on-site boat rentals, as well as live entertainment every weekend. Spanning 35,000 square feet, the Avani Spa, located within the resort, offers a fitness facility, along with a sauna, salt and steam rooms, personalized treatments, and more. The resort has two full-service, on-site restaurants, 240° West and Waterfront, along with additional dining options such as Bar West, Café Latte, Gazebo Grille, and room service.

“It is an honor to partner with Cary Kerger on the management of The Abbey Resort & Avani Spa, a premier Lake Geneva resort destination since the 1960s,” said David Duncan, president and CEO of First Hospitality. “As we continue to expand our lifestyle portfolio and owner network, we remain focused on adding properties that align with our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. By managing distinctive hotels like The Abbey, we are strengthening our position in the market and driving value for owners by consistently exceeding expectations and optimizing returns.”

“By leveraging our national sales and revenue strategy capabilities, along with our broad expertise in operating successful restaurants and bars, we are excited to collaborate and partner with the team to drive improved operating results for ownership, while honoring and preserving the resort’s rich history and legacy,” Duncan added.

The Lake Geneva Conference & Event Center, located on-site, is a location for corporate meetings, incentive programs, and large-scale gatherings in the Lake Geneva region. With over 40,000 square feet of meeting space, the facility includes ballrooms, executive boardrooms, and lakeside venues designed to accommodate groups of all sizes.