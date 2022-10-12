CHICAGO—First Hospitality assumed management and operations of Hampton Inn & Suites Kenosha, Homewood Suites by Hilton Milwaukee Downtown, and Candlewood Suites Kenosha. Totaling 277 keys, the three Wisconsin properties are owned by Kenosha-based Bear Real Estate Group.

“First Hospitality’s partnership with Bear Real Estate Group in Wisconsin is both exciting and mutually rewarding,” said David Duncan, president and CEO of First Hospitality. “Our approach to strategic cluster selling and revenue management will maximize profitability for these properties, which are an ideal complement to our growing portfolio and branded roster. We look forward to this first step towards growing a long-term relationship with Bear Real Estate Group.”

With 94 guestrooms, Homewood Suites by Hilton Milwaukee Downtown is located in the Historic Third Ward near the lakefront, shopping, restaurants, and nightlife. The property offers one meeting room, 589 square feet of event space, a fitness center, a swimming pool, WiFi, and breakfast.

Advertisement

To the south and located between Chicago and Milwaukee, the Hampton Inn & Suites Kenosha has 93 guestrooms, two meeting rooms, 938 square feet of event space, an indoor saltwater pool, WiFi, parking, and breakfast. Candlewood Suites Kenosha has 90 suites with fully equipped kitchens, complimentary guest laundry, and a 24/7 fitness center.