Sonesta Releases Meeting Space Concept: Sonesta Work Suite

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) unveiled Sonesta Work Suite, a new multi-zone meeting space concept that offers an experience with a meeting room design and services intended for collaboration. Developed based on guest feedback, Sonesta Work Suite combines the qualities of a traditional office and coworking space with hotel amenities.

“To continue delivering an outstanding guest experience across our growing portfolio, we are unveiling Sonesta Work Suite, a meeting space concept to address the needs of today’s busy professionals who are looking for a new way to work, meet and collaborate,” said Vera Manoukian, Sonesta’s chief operating officer. “We have transformed the meeting experience, building collaborative work areas in comfortable lounge settings to bring attendees together and keep them engaged.”

Sonesta Work Suite accommodates groups of up to 50 people and is modified into a variety of configurations to optimize the work and socialization experience. The new meeting concept has:

Reimagined multi-zone design: A multi-zone design is for working and collaboration styles to meet, work and host a small group. There are three zones: the WORK Zone has seating arrangements for brainstorming and heads-down work; the SOCIAL Zone has lounge furnishings for relaxed postures, collaborative work, and social connection; and the RECHARGE Zone with dining seating to unplug with in-room food and beverage options to refresh and restore. Digital solutions: The space has technology solutions for collaboration, productivity, and staying connected. The technology includes high-resolution screens, fully integrated cameras, audio, wireless connectivity, and opportunities for digital collaboration throughout the space. In-suite food and beverage: Introducing the new “BITES & BEVS” program with an in-room pantry station stocked with a selection of snacks and beverages, including items curated to appeal to a variety of tastes and dietary requirements. Experiential elements: Experiential elements include puzzles, brainteasers, stress relief novelties, and other visual enhancements. Booking ease: Meeting space can be booked by the hour using a flexible booking system via Cvent Instant Book beginning later this month.

When booking an event at Sonesta Work Suite, meeting planners can also leverage Hybrid Concierge, powered by Redstone Agency, to offer a personalized meeting service. Hybrid Concierge includes a one-hour complimentary consultation with Redstone’s event management and production experts. Redstone will assist clients with customized solutions that meet their needs and budgets and provide guidance on collaboration, engagement, and networking.

Sonesta Work Suite is currently available at Sonesta Irvine in Irvine, California, and will expand to other Sonesta properties in the coming year, including Sonesta White Plains, Sonesta Miami Airport, Sonesta Select Foxborough, Sonesta Charlotte Executive Park, Sonesta San Jose, Sonesta Denver Downtown, Sonesta Nashville Airport, Sonesta Columbus Downtown, Sonesta Atlanta Airport North, and Sonesta Capitol Hill, which is expected to open in April 2023. Sonesta Work Suite will become a standard offering across Sonesta’s growing portfolio and rollout at other properties in the coming years.