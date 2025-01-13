A Multisensory Experience and Bespoke Design

Casa Loma Beach Hotel | Laguna Beach, California

Set on the cliffs of Laguna Beach, Casa Loma Beach Hotel is a $15 million transformation of the hotel formerly known as The Inn at Laguna Beach. Marc & Rose Hospitality enlisted architecture and interior design studio Electric Bowery, graphic and branding firm LAND, and landscaping company ORCA to create a bespoke hotel experience that evokes the Mediterranean, coastal California, and the bohemian culture of Laguna Beach. “LAND was enlisted to make the entire hotel one large immersive art experience—from the lobby mural to the hand-painted canvas tapestries in select guestrooms to the custom screen-printed and numbered framed original artworks,” explained John Grossman, president of Marc & Rose. “Every aspect of Casa Loma, including the handcrafted wooden furniture and its vintage lobby sound system, feels organic to the space and its surroundings, but precise in its placement and design.” For example, the centerpiece of the lobby bar and lounge is a sculpted mural that depicts a sun-worshiping goddess, illuminated by light from floor-to-ceiling windows; the Pacific Terrace features custom-woven lounge chairs, raw-edge stools, and deep-seated poolside couches; and the guestroom design is influenced by the seascape and surfboard shapers. Casa Loma offers a European seaside F&B program that includes items such as welcome drinks featuring Madre agave spirits, tapas-style bites, organic fruits, and artisanal cured meats. These visual and gustatory experiences are complemented by auditory ones: Marc & Rose installed vintage, reconditioned speakers alongside a hi-fi reel-to-reel player in the lobby with music curated by Uncanned, a firm specializing in soundscapes for hospitality.