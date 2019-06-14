To celebrate Pollinator Month, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has announced the next evolution of its Bee Sustainable programming with the launch of a new interactive digital hub, fairmontbeesustainable.com. The new platform was created to help educate guests and Fairmont colleagues about the importance of global bee health and to encourage visitors to follow along through in-depth analysis, real-time hive monitoring, and the latest updates from its rooftop apiaries and bee hotels.

“As the first luxury hotel brand to develop comprehensive onsite bee programming, Fairmont is an industry leader in the support of sustainable practices; the evolution of our continued commitment over the past 10 years with the creation of our Bee Sustainable initiative is no exception,” said Sharon Cohen, vice president, Fairmont Brand. “Fairmont hotels around the world take great pride in the contribution to their local communities and through the development of our on-property beehives and sustainable bee habitats, we are able to further promote the significance of pollinator health globally.”

To share with guests “A Day in the Life of a Fairmont Bee,” the brand installed cameras and hive-tracking devices at five of its properties around the world: Vancouver’s Fairmont Waterfront, Fairmont Washington D.C., Fairmont Yangcheng Lake in China, Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, and Fairmont San Francisco. State-of-the-art technology tracked the number of visiting bees and distance they traveled per day while honey data collected included analysis of the flower, tree, and plant nectars used, the classification of color and grade according to the Pfund scale, and the rate of humidity.

“The commitment that Fairmont has made to its Bee Sustainable programming brings invaluable conservation in two distinct ways: the beehives and bee hotels provide exceptional homes for a variety of pollinating bee species; and the distinctive displays and programs at each unique Fairmont property provide inspiration and connection to pollinator issues for visitors and employees alike,” said Laurie Davies Adams, president and CEO, Pollinator Partnership. “It is a powerful package, engaging a whole new audience in the pollinator issue through on-site involvement with nature.”

As June marks Pollinator Month, Fairmont properties around the world are celebrating through customized onsite activity including interactive guest experiences, signature menus, and customized stay offers. Fairmont Waterfront in Vancouver is launching its very own vlog series, “The Buzz,” in an effort to share the importance of bees and create positive community connections through short and meaningful stories. Fairmont Yangcheng Lake in Kunshan, China, has created a ‘Be a Beekeeper’ package available from June to December 2019 featuring set honey-inspired menus for two, an exclusive bee welcome amenity, and mini beekeeper courses. Fairmont Orchid on Hawaii’s Big Island has launched a Botanical Garden and Bee Tour to celebrate the significance bees have to the Hawaiian culture, culinary offerings, and sustainability efforts.