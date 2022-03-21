PACIFICA, California—Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites San Francisco Pacifica opens its doors, welcoming guests traveling for both business and leisure. The 88-room property is the first hotel in Pacifica, California, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, and is located nearby Rockaway Beach. The hotel is owned by NVI Rani Inc and managed by Johnson Hospitality of Danville, California. General Manager Andrew Roseman and Director of Sales and Marketing Maria Larios lead the management team at the property for Johnson Hospitality.

The property will have an outdoor space for guests that’s close to workplaces in San Francisco, San Mateo, San Bruno, or Daly City.

The management team at the property is led by General Manager Andrew Roseman, who brings over 15 years of hospitality management experience. Andrew comes with both renovation and conversion experience, which will help drive the team at the Fairfield San Francisco Pacifica. Andrew brings additional support with a hotel background in housekeeping and guest services, where he helped drive guest loyalty.

Located in the surfing and mountain biking destination of Pacifica and only 6.5 miles from the San Francisco Airport, the Fairfield by Marriott San Francisco Pacifica offers guests access to numerous beaches. Advanced surfers can enjoy surfing at Rockaway Beach, while beginners can fine-tune their skills at Linda Mar. Pacifica is home to various surfing contests including the World Dog Surfing Championship, the Kahuna Kapuna, and the Big Chill Out Longboard Classic. Pacifica beaches such as Linda Mar, Sharp Park, and Esplanade, are all within a drive of the property. Guests can plan a getaway to Sharp Park Golf Course or head to Downtown San Francisco.

“From a warm welcome, clean rooms, and a jump-start breakfast, the team at the Fairfield Inn Pacifica is ready for your needs. We are delighted to be a part of the Pacifica family and cannot wait to work together to build a strong community, for today and tomorrow,” said Andrew Roseman, general manager. Fairfield’s décor is warm with nods back to the brand’s heritage. Specific elements meant to evoke feelings from the Fairfield Farm include a farmhouse table in the lobby, photography from the Fairfield Farm serving as artwork in the lobby and guestrooms, natural materials and textures featured throughout, and a history wall that shows the brand’s roots.

The guestroom design is warm and comfortable with a modern aesthetic. The room was designed with today’s traveler’s needs in mind to stay productive on the road without overcomplicating the guestroom. Each room has a lounge chair, serving as both functional and comfortable to work or relax in. The artwork in the room is notable with the window treatment acting as a focal point, displaying photography taken at the Fairfield Farm. The guestrooms also feature a workstation, couch, refrigerator, coffeemaker, and microwave.

Additional hotel amenities include a fitness center, valet laundry service, complimentary WiFi throughout the property. The Fairfield San Francisco Pacifica will offer breakfast. The hot breakfast will offer buildable breakfast bowls.