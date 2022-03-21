Expedia Group Names Sceptre Hospitality Resources a Partner

HOUSTON — Sceptre Hospitality Resources has been named an Expedia Elite Connectivity Partner for the second consecutive year. The designation is within Expedia Group’s Connectivity Partner Program, which recognizes and rewards connectivity providers—including channel managers, property management systems, central reservation systems, and other vendors—for maintaining connections and helping lodging properties grow their business on the Expedia Group marketplace.

“It’s a wonderful honor to be recognized by Expedia for a second straight year, and a powerful testament to the value SHR is bringing to the hotel industry at this pivotal moment,” said Amanda Milam, integration manager for SHR. “SHR looks forward to continuing to leverage its strong relationship with Expedia to improve our respective products and drive the greater overall success of our customers and partners.”

“SHR plays a crucial role in the travel ecosystem by building innovative solutions that empower global lodging properties to grow their businesses and deliver amazing experiences to guests,” said Lisa Chen, vice president, global lodging connectivity and solutions. “We are excited and energized to deepen our relationship with SHR in 2022 as a key stakeholder in our collective mission to power global travel for everyone, everywhere.”